William Lagesson News: Re-ups with club

Lagesson agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with Detroit on Friday.

Lagesson saw action in just seven NHL games last year in which he generated one assist while averaging 14:34 of ice time. In the minors, the 29-year-old defenseman wasn't significantly more productive, generating just nine goals in 23 outings. Even with a new deal in hand, Lagesson probably shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of offensive upside, limiting him to mid-range fantasy value at best.