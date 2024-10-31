William Nylander News: Five points in last two games

Nylander scored twice in a 4-1 win over Seattle on Thursday. He fired six shots.

Both goals came from the same office on the left side of the crease. Nylander scored early in the second period on a cross-slot pass from Morgan Rielly to put the Maple Leafs up 2-1. He then popped one in about eight minutes later on a pass from John Tavares. Nylander has five points, including three goals, and eight shots in his last two games, and 12 (eight goals, four assists) in 11 games this season. He is tied with John Tavares for the team lead in points. Nylander's heat has arrived.