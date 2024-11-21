William Nylander News: Fuels offense in Wednesday's win

Nylander scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

After setting up Fraser Minten for the game's opening goal in the first period, Nylander wired home a tally of his own early in the third. The 28-year-old has six multi-point performances in the last 11 contests, piling up eight goals and 15 points over that stretch. Nylander fell just short of his first career 100-point season in 2023-24 and has scored 40 goals in back-to-back campaigns, and both marks are very much in play for him this season.