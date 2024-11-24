William Nylander News: One of each in Sunday's win

Nylander scored a goal on five shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over Utah.

Nylander has posted a stat line of one goal and one assist in four of his last six outings, and he's had at least one power-play point in each of those instances. The 28-year-old forward is in the midst of another strong season in a top-six role for Toronto. He's compiled 14 goals, 10 helpers, 11 power-play points, 76 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 21 appearances. His 18.4 shooting percentage is a bit lofty, but Nylander is a two-time 40-goal scorer, so he should continue to finish at a high rate even if his efficiency slips a bit.