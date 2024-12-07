William Nylander News: Strikes on power play again

Nylander scored a power-play goal on five shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Nylander's tally tied the game at 2-2 early in the second period, but the Penguins pulled away with three goals in the third. The 28-year-old winger has five goals and three helpers over his last eight contests, with four of his points in that span coming on the power play. Overall, he's performed at a high level with 17 goals, 11 assists, 13 power-play points, 95 shots and a minus-2 rating through 27 appearances.