William Nylander headshot

William Nylander News: Tied for NHL lead in goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Nylander had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win over Boston on Tuesday.

Snipers get lucky, and that was the case with Nylander, who wired a shot from along the goal line near the left corner that went off defender Brandon Carlo's leg at the top of the crease and past Jeremy Swayman. The goal was Nylander's 10th of the season, a tally that temporarily moves him into a multi-player tie for the NHL lead. Willie's 22.2 shooting percentage is nearly double his career mark of 12.6, so expect his sniping to slow. But enjoy the ride right now.

