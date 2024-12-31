William Nylander News: Two apples in win

Nylander put up two assists in a 3-1 win over the Islanders on Tuesday. One came on the power play.

He's right back on the board after being held scoreless Saturday, which snapped an eight-game, 13-point scoring streak. Nylander hasn't scored a goal in four games but still sits in the NHL's top five with 23 on the season. Willie now has 20 assists and 43 points in 2024-25, including 19 points on the power play (seven goals, 12 assists). His 132 shots this season put him sixth in the league. Nylander is among the fantasy elite.