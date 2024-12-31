Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
William Nylander headshot

William Nylander News: Two apples in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 31, 2024 at 3:42pm

Nylander put up two assists in a 3-1 win over the Islanders on Tuesday. One came on the power play.

He's right back on the board after being held scoreless Saturday, which snapped an eight-game, 13-point scoring streak. Nylander hasn't scored a goal in four games but still sits in the NHL's top five with 23 on the season. Willie now has 20 assists and 43 points in 2024-25, including 19 points on the power play (seven goals, 12 assists). His 132 shots this season put him sixth in the league. Nylander is among the fantasy elite.

William Nylander
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now