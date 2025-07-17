Wilmer Skoog News: Pens one-year contract

Skoog inked a one-year, two-way contract with Florida on Thursday.

Skoog has spent the last two seasons in the minors after a four-year career at Boston University. The 26-year-old had nine goals and 15 assists over 72 AHL regular-season contests with Charlotte, a big drop from the previous season in which he had 22 goals and nine helpers in only 49 regular-season games with the Checkers.