Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Hockey
Wilmer Skoog headshot

Wilmer Skoog News: Pens one-year contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 17, 2025 at 8:09am

Skoog inked a one-year, two-way contract with Florida on Thursday.

Skoog has spent the last two seasons in the minors after a four-year career at Boston University. The 26-year-old had nine goals and 15 assists over 72 AHL regular-season contests with Charlotte, a big drop from the previous season in which he had 22 goals and nine helpers in only 49 regular-season games with the Checkers.

Wilmer Skoog
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now