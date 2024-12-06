Wyatt Johnston News: Adds helper in loss

Johnston notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Johnston remains warm on offense, earning three goals and six helpers over his last nine outings. He assisted on Mason Marchment's tally late in the third period of this loss. Johnston's recent run of success has him up to 16 points, 70 shots on net, 17 hits, 14 blocked shots and 10 PIM through 26 appearances. He's behind the pace that yielded a 65-point regular season last year, but Johnston remains in a prominent role in the Stars' offense, so he could make up ground over the rest of the campaign.