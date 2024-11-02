Wyatt Johnston News: First point in six games

Johnston picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Florida during Dallas' NHL Global Series game in Finland.

Johnston earned his first point in six games. The 21-year-old has struggled out of the gate after a remarkable 2023-24, where many analysts thought he was often the best Stars player on the ice. He has just one goal and five assists in 11 games. Johnston's shooting rate, which is at an abysmal 4.0 percent, should start to revert to his career norm (14.2 percent), and the points will flow. Stay patient.