Wyatt Johnston News: Posts assist in win

Johnston recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 win over Utah.

This was Johnston's third helper over the last four games, though he's gone six contests without a goal. It's not his worst slump of the year -- he had a 10-game goal drought from Oct. 15 to Nov. 9. He's now at the 20-point mark (six goals, 14 assists) with 93 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-1 rating over 33 appearances. Johnston is currently centering the third line, though he's had somewhat limited success both there and as a right wing on the top line.