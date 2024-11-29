Wyatt Johnston News: Riding five-game point streak

Johnston notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Johnston's point streak is up to five games (one goal, five assists) after he set up Roope Hintz's game-winner Friday. This matches Johnston's longest streak of the season -- he also opened the campaign with points in five straight. Between those hot stretches, he's lacked consistency. He's at 13 points, 61 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 22 appearances. The 21-year-old is too talented to shoot 4.9 percent all season, so expect his offense to improve eventually.