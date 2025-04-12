Wyatt Kaiser News: Poised to play
Kaiser (illness) is expected to play against Winnipeg on Saturday, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.
Kaiser participated in the morning skate, indicating he is ready to return from a one-game absence. He has supplied four goals, eight points, 65 shots on net, 86 blocked shots and 50 hits through 54 appearances this season. Kaiser will probably replace Louis Crevier in Saturday's lineup.
