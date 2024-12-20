Yakov Trenin Injury: Progressing in recovery

Trenin (upper body) has been participating in team skates recently and is making progress in his recovery, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports Friday.

Trenin has missed three consecutive games due to an upper-body injury, and he was placed on injured reserve Thursday. While he'll be sidelined Friday against Utah and will likely be unavailable for Saturday's game against Winnipeg, it seems as though he's closer to day-to-day than week-to-week. However, it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return before the NHL's Christmas break.