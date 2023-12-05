FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There were six games yesterday and another eight games scheduled tonight, but interesting all of Tuesday's competitors are rested. None of the teams playing tonight are even on the first half of a back-to-back, so each squad is free to use roughly what it feels is its optimal lineup without work management being a top concern.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Wild have won three straight since John Hynes took over as the head coach from Dean Evason, and they'll have an opportunity to extend that streak tonight when they face the Flames at 9:00 p.m. ET. What's interesting is how strong Minnesota's goaltending has been under Hynes, surrendering just three goals over those three victories. In contrast, the Wild allowed 3.95 goals per game over their first 19 games. Of course, this might just be a hot stretch before Minnesota's troubles resurface, but Filip Gustavsson and Marc-Andre Fleury have been great goaltenders in the past, so it wouldn't be shocking to see them do well going forward.

GOALIES

Alex Lyon, DET at BUF ($7,700): Lyon has participated in only four games this campaign, but he's made his mark when given the opportunity, recording a 3-1-0 record, 1.26 GAA and .958 save percentage. The 30-year-old netminder is scheduled to get another chance Tuesday, and the Sabres should be a favorable opponent. Buffalo has scored 2.84 goals per game this year, which ranks 25th offensively, including just three markers over its last two contests.

Juuse Saros, NAS at CHI ($7,500): Saros has traditionally been a top-tier goaltender, but he's underperformed this campaign, posting a 9-10-0 record, 3.05 GAA and .900 save percentage in 19 contests. He's posted a 2.54 GAA and a .922 save percentage over his last five outings, though, so he appears to have stabilized. Just as importantly, Saros will be facing against one of the weakest offenses in the league -- Chicago ranks 30th with 2.43 goals per game.

Filip Gustavsson, MIN at CAL ($6,700): Gustavsson hasn't looked good this year with a 4-6-2 record, 3.46 GAA and .891 save percentage in 13 contests. As noted above, though, he's rebounded, saving 49 of 51 shots (.961 save percentage) over his last two starts. Gustavsson had a 2.10 GAA and a .931 save percentage in 39 outings last year, so this might just be the start of his comeback. The Flames are mediocre offensively, ranking 21st with 2.96 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS

Nico Hischier, NJD at VAN ($5,000): Hischier price is just at the border of what qualifies as "value," but he had 31 goals and 80 points in 81 contests this season, so it's near impossible to find a better forward at this price point. True, he missed 11 games with an upper-body injury, but Hischier has two goals and five points in four contests since returning.

Dawson Mercer, NJD at VAN ($4,500): Another hot New Jersey forward at a relatively low price, Mercer is on a four-game scoring streak, supplying three goals and six points over that stretch. Unlike Hischier, Mercer typically doesn't play at an elite level -- the 22-year-old has a merely okay six goals and 10 points in 22 games this year -- but he's at least worthy of consideration while on a roll.

Yakov Trenin, NAS at CHI ($3,600): Trenin didn't record a single point over his first 14 contests, but the 26-year-old has managed to contribute five goals and seven points over his last nine games. This run into likely to last -- his career high in points is just 24 -- but he's providing great value while it does. It doesn't hurt that the Blackhawks rank 30th defensively with 3.70 goals allowed per game.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Rangers at Senators

Vincent Trocheck (C - $6,200), Artemi Panarin (W - $10,000), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $5,500)

Panarin is one of the hottest players in the league, scoring five goals and nine points over his last five contests, bringing him up to an incredible 15 markers and 35 points in 23 games. The 32-year-old has never recorded more than 32 goals in a single season, but he's in a three-way tie for fifth this year, in no small part due to him recording 3.87 shots per game, up from his career average of 2.61.

Trocheck isn't having nearly as good a campaign, but with six goals and 22 points in 23 outings, he's providing great value at his price. He's also accumulated a goal and five points over his last two games.

Lafreniere rounds out the unit with eight goals and 15 points in 23 appearances in 2023-24, including three assists over his last three contests.

Avalanche vs. Ducks

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $9,900), Mikko Rantanen (W - $9,500), Valeri Nichushkin (W - $7,000)

Provided you can afford them, it's hard to go wrong with the Avalanche's first line. MacKinnon is one of the best in the business with eight goals and 31 points in 24 contests this year. He's also on an eight-game scoring streak and has been held off the scoresheet just once over his last 14 outings.

Rantanen has been perhaps marginally less consistent lately, but he's having just as effective a campaign overall with 12 goals and 31 points in 24 games. Nichushkin is a step down in value, but also price. Through 24 outings this season, he has 10 goals and 21 points.

Anaheim is one of the poorest teams defensively, ranking 26th with 3.50 goals per game this year.

Wild at Flames

Marco Rossi (C - $5,000), Kirill Kaprizov (W - $7,900), Mats Zuccarello (W - $7,900)

I mentioned above that Minnesota's goaltending has rebounded, but the Wild have also seen success offensively, especially from its top line.

Zuccarello is the line's standout performer -- he's on a nine-game scoring streak, supplying three goals and 13 points over that stretch. Through 22 games overall, the 36-year-old has six goals and 26 points.

Kaprizov is having a fine season in his own right with seven goals and 21 points in 22 contests this season. It is worth noting that his shooting percentage stands at 9.6, which is well below his career average of 15.5, so he has room to grow there.

Maybe he could take inspiration from Rossi, who netted a pair of goals Sunday, bringing him up to eight markers and 14 points through 22 contests this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Fox, NYR at OTT ($7,000): Fox is a great source of power-play points, supplying 11 (three goals, eight assists) over 13 games, along with 15 points overall. He did miss 10 contests from Nov. 4-27 due to a lower-body injury, but Fox is healthy now and has four assists -- two with the man advantage -- over his last two outings.

Filip Hronek, VAN vs. NJD ($6,500): Hronek was solid over the previous two campaigns, recording 38 and 39 points in 2021-22 and 2022-23, respectively, but he's found another level this year. Through 25 games, he's scored two goals and 25 points. His offensive output has come in a steady stream with the defenseman being held off the scoresheet just six times this campaign.

Jacob Trouba, NYR at OTT ($6,300): Trouba is on a three-game scoring streak, supplying a goal and four points in that span. He also stands out as a solid source of some auxiliary points with his blocked shots, ranking second with 79 of them.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.