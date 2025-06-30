Yaniv Perets News: Will become free agent

Perets was not qualified by the Hurricanes on Monday and will become an unrestricted free agent.

Perets has logged just two NHL games in his career, including last season against the Panthers on Nov. 30. In that outing, the 25-year-old netminder stopped six of seven shots for a .857 save percentage. Without Perets back in the system, the Canes could decide to re-sign Dustin Tokarski or Spencer Martin.