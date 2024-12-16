Yanni Gourde Injury: Practices Monday

Gourde (lower body) took part in Monday's practice and will be reevaluated prior to puck drop against the Senators on Tuesday, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.

Gourde seems to be trending in the right direction after having missed the Kraken's previous two contests due to his lower-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 33-year-old winger had notched five goals and five assists in his previous 12 outings. Gourde figures to retake his spot in the top six once given the all-clear.