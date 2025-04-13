Yanni Gourde News: Moves up to top line Sunday

Gourde recorded an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

Gourde helped out on the first of Nikita Kucherov's tallies in the contest. The 33-year-old Gourde was moved up to play on the top line, while Conor Geekie entered the lineup on the third line to fill in for Oliver Bjorkstrand (lower body). Gourde has primarily features as a third-line center for the Lightning and the Kraken this year, but he's defensively responsible and can slot in anywhere necessary. He's produced 12 points over 19 outings since returning to the Lightning and has a total of 29 points, 70 shots on net, 106 hits, 52 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 55 appearances this season.