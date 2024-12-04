Yanni Gourde News: Scores, assists Tuesday

Gourde posted a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Gourde set up the Kraken's first goal, courtesy of Jaden Schwartz, just 19 seconds into the game, and he later added a goal of his own midway through the third period. Gourde has been thriving in recent weeks and has been consistent as a scoring weapon, cracking the scoresheet in six of his last nine appearances. The 32-year-old winger has four goals and four assists, as well as adding 12 shots on goal, 13 hits and five blocked shots, in that nine-game stretch.