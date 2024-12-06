Fantasy Hockey
Yanni Gourde headshot

Yanni Gourde News: Set to play against New Jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Gourde (undisclosed) is expected to suit up for Friday's game against the Devils.

Gourde was held out for the final 17:50 of the third period Thursday against the Islanders for precautionary reasons, which the Kraken are now describing as "bumps and bruises." However, he should be back in action for the second half of the back-to-back set. The 32-year-old has recorded points in seven of his last 12 appearances, racking up four goals, five assists, 14 hits and six blocked shots while averaging 16:09 of ice time across that span.

Yanni Gourde
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
