Yaroslav Askarov News: Can't contain Wild's top line

Askarov allowed three goals on 22 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

The Wild's top line scored in each period, though the last goal came with Askarov attempting to get off the ice for an extra attacker. Since he was caught in his own zone when the puck went in, the goal was still charged to him despite the 22-year-old having no chance to play the shot. He's had few poor outings so far, but this was among his worst at the NHL level this season. Askarov is down to 3-3-2 with a 2.39 GAA and a .917 save percentage over eight appearances. The Sharks begin a five-game road trip when they visit Detroit on Tuesday, and it wouldn't be surprising for Askarov to start three of those games, as Alexandar Georgiev hasn't done anything to justify earning more playing time.