Yaroslav Askarov News: Facing Pittsburgh

Askarov will defend the home cage Monday against the Penguins, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Askarov allowed three goals on 17 shots after replacing Alexandar Georgiev in the middle stanza of Saturday's 7-2 loss to Florida. The 22-year-old Askarov has conceded at least three goals in four consecutive outings, and he hasn't been in the win column since Jan. 4. The Russian netminder will attempt to earn his fourth win of the campaign against a Pittsburgh club that is tied for 17th in the NHL with 2.92 goals per game.