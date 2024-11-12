Zach Aston-Reese News: One of each in loss

Aston-Reese scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, logged six hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Aston-Reese picked up his first points in three games since he was a healthy scratch last Tuesday versus the Sharks. The 30-year-old forward continues to play on the fourth line, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to frequently repeat his effort from this game. He has three goals, three assists, 20 shots on net, 30 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 14 contests.