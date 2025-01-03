Zach Hyman News: Provides helper in win

Hyman notched an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Hyman has gone four games without a goal, but he has an assist in three of them. He saw his eight-game point streak end in a 4-1 win over Utah on Tuesday before getting back on the scoresheet Friday. The winger was listed on the third line against the Ducks and was under 18 minutes of ice time for the third game in a row, but he continues to be a part of the top power-play unit, so his offense shouldn't suffer too much. Hyman has 13 goals, nine helpers, 92 shots on net, 30 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 33 outings this season.