Zach Hyman News: Scores two goals in return

Hyman scored twice on five shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Hyman missed five games due to an undisclosed injury. He returned with his first multi-goal effort of the campaign, and his first goals at all since Nov. 6. The 32-year-old winger is up to five tallies, 10 points, 56 shots on net, 19 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 21 appearances. A repeat of his 54-goal, 77-point regular season from 2023-24 is unlikely, but Hyman should be able to provide high-end offense now that the Oilers look to be past their struggles from earlier in the campaign.