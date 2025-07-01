Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Hockey
Zach Metsa headshot

Zach Metsa News: Gets two-way contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

Metsa signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sabres on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

Metsa spent the last two seasons with AHL Rochester on minor-league deals. He posted 70 points over 123 regular-season games with Rochester. Metsa should not be considered close to an NHL debut given his lack of experience, but another strong year in the minors could help his case for a call-up.

Zach Metsa
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now