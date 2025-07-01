Zach Metsa News: Gets two-way contract
Metsa signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sabres on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.
Metsa spent the last two seasons with AHL Rochester on minor-league deals. He posted 70 points over 123 regular-season games with Rochester. Metsa should not be considered close to an NHL debut given his lack of experience, but another strong year in the minors could help his case for a call-up.
