Zach Werenski News: Helps out on power play

Werenski notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Werenski helped out on a Dmitri Voronkov tally in the second period. While it wasn't a repeat effort of his five-point game from Thursday, Werenski has now gotten on the scoresheet in five straight contests (three goals, seven assists). The 27-year-old defenseman is operating at a point-per-game pace with six tallies and 14 assists through 20 outings, and eight of his points have come on the power play. He's added a plus-4 rating, 76 shots on net and 32 blocked shots. He just has to keep the injury bug at bay -- doing so will likely result in him resetting his career high in points for the second year in a row, with 57 being the mark to beat.