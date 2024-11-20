Zachary Bolduc News: Garners assist Tuesday

Bolduc logged an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

The helper ended a three-game dry spell for Bolduc, who was also scratched three times in that span. His playing time is trending in the wrong direction -- in addition to the recent scratches, he saw a season-low 8:30 of ice time Tuesday. The 21-year-old has five assists, 14 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-2 rating over 15 appearances, but it looks like he could benefit from a little more development time in the AHL if he can't find a groove on offense soon.