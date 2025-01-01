Zachary L'Heureux News: Hearing scheduled with NHL

L'Heureux will have a phone hearing with the league after slew-footing Jared Spurgeon during Nashville's 5-3 loss to Minnesota, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

The fact that it's not an in-person hearing means that the maximum suspension L'Heureux can receive is five games. Although the 21-year-old has received 11 previous suspensions, none of them will be factored in because they occurred in leagues other than the NHL. Spurgeon exited Tuesday's game due to the injury and was seen afterward in a leg brace and on crutches. The Predators have just 12 healthy forwards on their roster, so if L'Heureux is suspended, they'll likely recall a forward from the minors.