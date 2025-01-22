Zachary L'Heureux News: Nabs helper in win

L'Heureux notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Sharks.

L'Heureux ended an eight-game point drought, which also saw him serve a three-game suspension for slew-footing in the middle of the slump. The 21-year-old has returned to a bottom-six role after often featuring on the second line prior to his suspension. The forward has produced 10 points, 45 shots on goal, 37 PIM and 119 hits over 38 appearances, bringing physicality to the Predators' lineup, though he has to avoid crossing the line after a lengthy suspension history in the junior and AHL ranks.