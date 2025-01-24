Zachary L'Heureux News: Registers pair of assists

L'Heureux notched two assists, four shots on goal, two hits and five PIM in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Sharks.

The Predators quickly took a 3-0 lead in the first period, and the Sharks didn't like that. L'Heureux participated in one of three fights right after the third goal. The winger has three helpers over his last two contests, and his second assist Thursday was his first career power-play point. The 21-year-old is up to 12 points, 49 shots on net, 42 PIM, 121 hits and a minus-6 rating over 39 appearances in a middle-six role.