Zack MacEwen News: Nabs assist in win

MacEwen provided an assist and five hits in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

MacEwen got on the scoresheet for the first time since his two-goal game versus the Kings on Oct. 14. The 28-year-old has seen steady fourth-line usage this season, though that's a role that rarely leads to offense. He's produced three points, 11 shots on net, 20 hits, nine PIM and a plus-3 rating through 10 appearances. MacEwen has seen less than 10 minutes of ice time in nine contests, so he has little opportunity to chip in.