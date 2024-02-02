2024 Super Bowl MVP Odds, Predictions & Promos | Mahomes, Purdy, McCaffrey, or...

This year's Super Bowl will be a sea of red as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. With the Chiefs looking to achieve back-to-back championships, Patrick Mahomes is now in the running for his third possible Super Bowl MVP title.

With Mahomes' odds recently landing at +140, second-year quarterback Brock Purdy is next in line. After beating the Detroit Lions, Purdy's odds moved from +330 to +200, with teammate Christian McCaffrey at +450.

Another non-quarterback pick for the MVP title is tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce's odds sit at +1700, followed by wide receiver Deebo Samuel at +3300.

Check out the following odds for Super Bowl MVP:

Patrick Mahomes: +140 (bet $5 to win $12 total)

Brock Purdy: +220 (bet $5 to win $16 total)

Christian McCaffrey: +450 (bet $5 to win $27.50 total)

Travis Kelce: +1700 (bet $5 to win $90 total)

Deebo Samuel: +3300 (bet $5 to win $170 total)

Super Bowl MVP Prediction

Regardless of Super Bowl MVP odds pointing to Patrick Mahomes, my prediction stands with quarterback Brock Purdy. The top NFL betting sites released the Super Bowl odds almost immediately the NFC & AFC Champions were crowned.

Despite a three-game losing streak midseason, Purdy's passing stats were among the best in the league. Finishing the regular-season with 4,280 passing yards, Purdy tied for first in quarterback rating (72.7), first in yards per attempt (9.6), and first in touchdown percentage (7). He also had eight games with multiple passing touchdowns and no interceptions — the most games by a player in their first or second season in NFL history.

Purdy's stats were not only better than Mahomes, but he's managed to highlight his team's assets. The 49ers are now two-point favorites against the Chiefs, and if Purdy can continue the game play he's managed to have all season, the Big Game should be no different.

After 23 years, a return visit to the Super Bowl will certainly provide a little more relevancy to Mr. Irrelevant.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.