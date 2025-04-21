bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE - Guaranteed $150 for NBA Odds: Clippers-Nuggets & Knicks-Pistons

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

The two best contests among the Game 1s from the start of the NBA Playoffs were Knicks-Pistons and Clippers-Nuggets, and those series will continue tonight with Game 2 matchups. Wager on these exciting games after you sign up for a new account with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE and get $150 in bonus bets after any $5 wager.

Those same players can also choose another one of the industry's leading sportsbook promos, using the bet365 bonus code to unlock a first-bet bonus up to $1,000. Both offers are great and work for all types of bettors regardless of which state you're signing up in–and it's available for the heart of the NBA season.

The Knicks used a 21-0 run in Game 1 to turn the tide and grab the series lead, but the young Pistons showed they're ready to make this a series. Detroit's Cade Cunningham should rebound from Saturday's dud and put up some big numbers like he did all regular season, making him a popular player prop pick for players who sign up and use the bet365 bonus code.

Nuggets-Clippers could go the distance, with Denver taking a hard-fought Game 1. The Clippers entered the postseason as one of the NBA's hottest teams and certainly will bounce back against reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

You'll need to complete just a few short steps to gain unlimited access to one of the industry's top sports betting apps. Before these great NBA postseason games tip off, here's what to know about the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE For NBA & NHL Playoffs Plus MLB Odds

🎁 bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE 🖊️ bet365 Promo Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets or First Bet Safety Net Up To $1,000 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Bonus Code Last Verified April 21, 2025

No matter which of the two games you're interested in most, bet365 will have dozens of different betting options to choose from. It's one of the reasons it's considered one of the top sports betting sites to use during the NBA Playoffs. Here's a look at the top games of Monday's docket:

Best Bets for Monday, April 21, 2025, with bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE

NBA Playoffs: Knicks at Pistons, Game 2, 7:30 p.m. ET; get the latest NBA odds

Knicks at Pistons, Game 2, 7:30 p.m. ET; get the latest NBA odds NBA Playoffs: Nuggets at Clippers, Game 2, 10 p.m. ET

Nuggets at Clippers, Game 2, 10 p.m. ET MLB: Yankees at Guardians, 6:10 p.m. ET; get the latest MLB odds

Yankees at Guardians, 6:10 p.m. ET; get the latest MLB odds NHL: Canadiens at Capitals, Game 1, 7 p.m. ET; get the latest NHL odds

On the diamond, the AL East-leading Yankees head to Ohio to face the Guardians for the first time since New York defeated Cleveland in the American League Championship Series last season.

On the ice, Alex Ovechkin and the Caps host the Canadiens in the first game of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series matchup.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE - Sign Up Now for $150 Promo Offer

The via the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE are exclusively available to new customers. Sign up today for one of the premier sports betting sites:

Tap any BET NOW button on this page to launch the bet365 welcome page. Select your state, provide the required basic personal information, create a username and set up a secure password. Accept the terms and conditions. Make sure the exclusive bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE is displayed on the page; paste or type it in if not. Verify your location and confirm that you're of legal age to bet in your state (21+ in most places). Choose any banking option bet365 accepts to make a minimum $10 deposit on one of the best credit card betting sites and one of the best sportsbooks that accepts PayPal.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE - Bet $5, Get $150 Promo Details

Sign up using bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE to unlock an exclusive Bet $5, Get $150 welcome offer or opt to get the First Bet Safety Net Up to $1,000.

The Bet $5, Get $150 offer gives you bonus bets, win or lose. The $1000 offer refunds a lost opening bet with matching credit. The bet credit with both offers can be used in a lump sum or broken into smaller bets. With both bet365 bonus code offers, a bonus bet must be placed on odds of -500 or longer. The credit expires after seven days.

The NBA playoffs promise plenty of odds and compelling action almost every night well into June. Sign up today for your bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE offer and back your favorite team or player today!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.