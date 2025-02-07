7 Best Super Bowl Player Prop Bets: Worthy, Carter, Hunt & More

The best Super Bowl player prop bets are a big part of why this is the biggest day of the year for sports betting apps. This contest has more prop bets than any other matchup in the NFL betting season, and you can start betting on those prop bets immediately after signing up for the sportsbook promos detailed throughout this review.

The Super Bowl odds on these player prop bets can vary between different sports betting sites, so it can pay dividends to check out the odds levels before placing a wager. One thing that is for certain is that there are more plus odds Super Bowl player prop bets at NFL betting sites due to the high volume of overall bets available for this game.

This review aims to give you a mix of various NFL odds for these Super Bowl player prop bets. This includes four plus odds bets as well as a share of potential chalk wagers that you will be able to make after you create new accounts with these NFL betting promos.

7 Best Super Bowl 59 Player Prop Bets

Player Prop Bet Odds Sportsbook Click to Bet Xavier Worthy Over 5.5 Receptions +115 BetMGM BET NOW Harrison Butker Over 1.5 Field Goals -170 Caesars Sportsbook BET NOW Jalen Carter 1+ Sacks +115 Fanatics Sportsbook BET NOW Kareem Hunt Anytime Touchdown +140 bet365 BETNOW Oren Burks Over 8.5 Tackles -131 DraftKings BET NOW Kareem Hunt 50+ Rushing Yards +115 FanDuel BET NOW Isiah Pacheco Under 29.5 Rushing Yards -110 Hard Rock Bet BET NOW

Xavier Worthy, over 5.5 receptions (+115 at BetMGM)

Kansas City is 4-0 in games where each team scores 24+ points. That will push the Chiefs to make this game a shootout. Worthy is a good longshot in the Super Bowl MVP odds and should be a prime factor in that shootout pursuit thus making him a good Super Bowl player prop bets pick once you sign up for the BetMGM bonus code ROTO2BRP1500.

Harrison Butker, over 1.5 field goals (-170 at Caesars Sportsbook)

The Chiefs don't mind going for it on fourth down, but Andy Reid also knows the benefit of getting points on every drive. He can lean on Butker to do this when drives stall and a fourth down try isn't viable. It makes Butker a good over candidate that you can wager on after creating a new account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Jalen Carter, 1+ sacks (+115 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

Carter has been a wrecking machine for the Eagles defense and is near unblockable in a one-on-one matchup. That gives him a great shot to register at least one sack versus the struggling Chiefs offensive line. That turns Carter into a strong Super Bowl player prop bets percentage play with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Philadelphia's Jalen Carter is a wrecking machine. (Bill Streicher / Imagn Images)

Kareem Hunt, anytime touchdown (+140 at bet365)

Hunt has plus odds because he once had a six-game streak with no touchdowns this year, but he has scored a touchdown in four straight games. That makes him a go-to goal line option and makes him a solid Super Bowl player prop bets wager option via the bet365 promo code ROTOWIRE.

Oren Burks, over 8.5 tackles (-131 at DraftKings)

Burks has stepped up big time in filling in for the injured Nakobe Dean. He's racked up 45 tackles over the past five games, with 21 solo tackles in the last four contests. This consistency leads to a potential chalk wager you can make via the DraftKings promo code.

Kareem Hunt, 50+ rushing yards (+115 at FanDuel)

It's likely that this matchup will somewhat mimic the high scoring Bills-Chiefs AFC title game matchup that saw Hunt rush for 64 yards. That was the ninth time that Hunt rushed for 50+ yards this year, and that trend makes him a strong Super Bowl player prop bets wager with the FanDuel promo code.

Isiah Pacheco, under 29.5 rushing yards (-110 at Hard Rock Bet)

Pacheco's place as a lead back or platoon back in this offense has disappeared in the past few weeks because of Hunt's primary role in the Chiefs ground game. It's why Pacheco has rushed for 18 or fewer yards in three straight games and is a good under wager through the Hard Rock promo code.

How to Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets

Click on any BET NOW next to the offer from the sportsbook of your choice to claim your welcome offer. Sign up and fund your new account. Go to the NFL or Super Bowl tab at the sportsbook. The top Super Bowl player prop bets should be highlighted, but you can scroll through various tabs for more specific categories such as TD scorer, receiving props, rushing props, etc. Select one of the Super Bowl player prop bets you like and it will be added to your bet slip. Choose your stake and submit your wager.

