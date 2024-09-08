Best Anytime TD Prop Bets Sunday (9/8): Bet on NFL Touchdown Props, Get $4950 in Bonuses

Ready to place some bets on the first Sunday football action of the year? By signing up with RotoWire's exclusive sportsbook promos, you can make your NFL picks and best bets on any of today's Week 1 action.

All of the top sports betting apps offer odds that you can use to begin making NFL picks today. Keep reading for our betting expert's top football picks of the day:

Best Anytime TD Prop Bets for NFL Week 1

Bijan Robinson (-115)

We talked about Bijan and the Falcons doing big things today. If they are going to succeed, he will too. Bijan is finding paydirt in the opener.

Caleb Williams (+250)

Let's give it up for the rookie! There is enormous hype surrounding Williams, and today could very well be a coming-out party for the No. 1 overall pick. The Bears have so many weapons on offense, but Williams can do some amazing things on his own. He is a rookie making his home debut, so a big rush to the house is something that will get the Windy City up out of their seats.

Kenneth Walker III (-105)

This feels like an absolute steal – and we're running with it (pun intended.) We talked about the Seahawks being one of the largest favorites of the day, so why not take the running back to put one in the endzone? Walker is poised to have a great season, and the Broncos did allow the most yards per carry (5.0) last season, which could certainly lead to paydirt.

How to Bet on Anytime TD Props

NFL Betting Site NFL Betting Promo Code NFL Welcome Bonus Offer BetMGM ROTOBONUS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 $1,000 First-Bet Offer Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet & Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Subscription of NFL+ Premium FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net OR Bet $5, get $200

Click any of the "BET NOW" buttons located on this page to begin the account registration process. Enter required account details like name, date of birth, email, etc. Enter required promo code like ROTOBONUS, ROTO1000 or ROTOWIRE (if needed). Make your first deposit using credit card, online banking, PayPal or other form of eligible method. Place your first wager and claim your bonus bets today!

Our Favorite Promo for NFL Anytime TD Prop Bets

Currently, our favorite NFL betting promo for NFL anytime TD props is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

This offer is great for new users, as it offers bettors the chance to claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets if their first wager happens to settle as a loss. This adds some crucial security and insurance to your first wager on NFL picks.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the top NFL betting sites in the United States, and it makes wagering on NFL odds extremely easy.

More Ways to Bet on NFL

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.