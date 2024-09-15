Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Prop Bets: NFL Player Prop Predictions for Week 2

Ready to place some bets on the NFL Week 2? By signing up with RotoWire's exclusive sportsbook promos, you can make your NFL picks and best bets on any of today's Week 1 action.

Best Anytime TD Prop Bets for NFL Week 2

Amon-Ra St. Brown (-120) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This play on St. Brown becomes even more appealing if fellow WR Jameson Williams (questionable) misses the game. The Bucs are most vulnerable over the middle of the field, and that's where you can usually find St. Brown. Last season, he exploded against the Bucs in two meetings (including playoffs) for 20 catches on 29 targets for 201 yards and two TDs.

James Conner (-105) vs Los Angeles Rams

The Cardinals are a slight favorite in this matchup against the Rams, and the game does have a total sitting somewhere in the 48 range. Over his last six games dating back to last season, Conner does have six touchdowns – including in three straight games. There are plenty of reasons to like points going on the board, so let's take the better option of starting RBs in this game – Kyren Williams of the Rams is listed at a whopping -180 on the odds for an anytime TD.

Garrett Wilson (+155) at Tennessee Titans

Wilson had a 37.9% WR target share, tied for 4th best amongst WRs in the opening week. The Jets are decent 3.5-point favorites on the road in Tennessee, and Aaron Rodgers has already said that he needs to get more targets to Wilson – he had 11 in the season opener against one of the best defenses in the NFL. The +155 odds are quite appealing here, especially with a QB who knows he needs to get his best weapon into the endzone.

Kansas City Chiefs (+400) vs Cincinnati Bengals

Let's have some fun and go with a long shot! The Chiefs' defense didn't have much statistical success in the opener, but this week against Joe Burrow and the Bengals, the opportunities could certainly be there. Granted, Burrow didn't throw the ball deep much in Week 1, but he might be forced to if KC's high-powered offense starts putting points on the board early. We do have a 48-point total on this game, which is higher than most on the slate, and this could mean great things for our wager.

