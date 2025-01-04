Best Bengals vs Steelers Betting Promos | Get $5300+ in Bonuses Today

Use the best Bengals vs Steelers betting promos and you will be able to bet on this Saturday night game that will have a huge impact on the AFC playoff picture. Cincinnati needs a win and some help to earn a Wild Card berth, while Pittsburgh, which has already clinched a playoff berth, can still claim an AFC North title with a victory and a Baltimore loss. These sportsbook promos deliver the opportunity to bet on this game and provide new customers with hundreds or thousands of dollars in bonus bets or first bet protection.

The best sports betting apps that are offering these outstanding Bengals vs Steelers betting promos are licensed and legal and therefore ensure security and guarantee payouts for winning wagers. Their odds are competitive and their platforms are easy to navigate for beginners and experts alike.

1. Best Bengals vs Steelers Betting Promos: Caesars Sportsbook

Bettors who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW and make a qualifying wager of $1 or more at odds of -10000 or longer will earn 10 $100% profit boosts. The maximum wager that the boost token can be applied to is $25, and the maximum additional winnings per boost is $2,500.

2. Best Bengals vs Steelers Betting Promos: BetMGM

First-time users can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to receive a first-bet offer that pays back a losing first bet up to $1,500 with matching bonus bets. If your first bet is from $50 to $1,500, you will receive five bonus bets, each at 20% of your wager; if it is $49 or less, you will receive a single bonus bet equal to the amount of your original wager. You'll have up to seven days to play the bonus bets at one of the best online sportsbooks.

3. Best Bengals vs Steelers Betting Promos: Fanatics Sportsbook

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo unlocks a unique offer that awards new users a No Sweat Bet up to $100 on each of their first 10 days after signing up. If your qualifying bet of $1 or more on odds of -500 or greater loses, Fanatics will pay you back with a bonus bet equal to the amount of your wager.

These bonus bets can be broken up into as many smaller bets as you would like, have a 1X playthrough and expire in seven days.

4. Best Bengals vs Steelers Betting Promos: bet365

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE lets new bettors choose between two welcome offers: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets or First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000. The bet-&-get deal gives you $150 in bonus bets as soon as you make a first bet of $5 or more – regardless of the outcome of that bet. The safety net pays back a losing first bet with up to $1,000 in five matching bonus bets, each at 20% of your opening wager.

5. Best Bengals vs Steelers Betting Promos: DraftKings

The DraftKings promo code provides bettors with either of the following welcome offers depending on their geographic location:

In Washington DC, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, select parishes in Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Virginia and Vermont, the offer is Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins.

In Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wyoming and West Virginia, it's Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly.

Bonus bets are awarded as six $25 bet credits, expire in seven days and have a 1X playthrough.

6. Best Bengals vs Steelers Betting Promos: FanDuel

The FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets if they sign up, make a minimum first deposit of $5 and make a $5 winning wager on any market on the FanDuel app.

If that bet wins, users will receive their $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours after their initial wager settles as a win. These bonus bets can be broken up any way you like – you can make a single $250 bet, 30 $5 bets and two $50 wagers or anything else. And you'll have 7 days to use them.

Bengals vs Steelers Odds & Betting Preview

The over/under for the Bengals Week 17 Saturday afternoon matchup against Denver opened at 50 points at NFL betting sites. The game didn't live up to those high scoring expectations early, but Joe Burrow and Bo Nix combined to throw five touchdown passes in the second half and overtime. Burrow's last touchdown pass extended his streak of 3+ touchdown passes to eight straight and gave the Bengals a thrilling 30-24 overtime win.

Pittsburgh played in the early game on Christmas Day. The Steelers were 2.5-point underdogs for this road matchup versus Kansas City. Pittsburgh held the Chiefs to only 69 rushing yards, but the Steelers struggling secondary gave up two first quarter touchdown passes and three scoring throws in the entire game on the way to a 29-10 loss.

This should be a very competitive contest, as evidenced by the point spread of Cincinnati -1.5. The two powerhouse offenses are also expected to rack up points, which leads to an over/under of 48 points. It's easy to start betting on either side of this matchup, as you just need to follow the prompts to sign up for the best Bengals vs Steelers betting promos.

Sign Up For Multiple Bengals vs Steelers Betting Promo Codes

Signing up for a single offer can help your bottom line, but if you create accounts with multiple sites, you will get even more bang for your buck using a handful of Bengals vs Steelers betting promo codes & bonuses.

You can then compare odds and make standard bets as well as NFL prop bets and NFL parlays.

Best Bengals vs Steelers Betting Promos & Bonuses FAQs

Who is Favored to Win the Bengals vs Steelers Game?

The Bengals are 1.5-point spread and -125 moneyline favorites over the Broncos (+105) in the Week 18 NFL odds. The over/under is 48.

Who can claim a Bengals vs Steelers betting promo code?

In order to claim a Bengals vs Steelers betting promo code, you just need to be located in a state with legal online sports betting and old enough to legally place online sports bets in that state.

What is the best Bengals vs Steelers betting promo code?

That depends on your personal preference. If you want as much protection as possible for your opening wager, the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW are your best options. Those looking for bonus bets or bet credits will aim to sign up for the deals provided by Fanatics Sportsbook, FanDuel and DraftKings.

Can you claim more than one Bengals vs Steelers betting bonus?

You can claim as many Bengals vs Steelers betting bonuses as are available in the state you are signing up from. We recommend signing up with multiple Bengals vs Steelers betting promos so you can compare odds on the game.

What is the best Bengals vs Steelers betting site?

The savviest sports bettors know that the best sites are whichever ones will provide you with the most favorable odds for whichever bet you want to make. This is why it is wise to sign up for multiple NFL betting apps, so that you can compare Bengals vs Steelers odds and go with the sportsbook that has the best potential payout, all while claiming multiple Bengals vs Steelers betting promo codes and bonuses.

