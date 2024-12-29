Best Bills vs Jets Betting Promos | Get $5300+ in Bonuses Today

The Bills (12-3) have locked up the AFC East title and are still in contention for the No. 1 seed in the AFC while the Jets (4-11) are playing out the string. But don't underestimate the power of a division rivalry and there's nothing more the Jets would like to do than send the Bills to the playoffs on a losing streak. Bettors intrigued by this matchup should look at the best Bills vs Jets betting promos and bonuses. These sportsbook promos provide some of the best deals on the market.

Here's a look at the top sports betting apps and the promo codes and bonuses they are offering for the Bills vs Jets Week 17 game.

Best Bills vs Jets Betting Promos & Bonuses for NFL Week 17

🏈 Bills vs Jets

Betting Promo ✔️ Bills vs Jets

Betting Promo Code 💰 Bills vs Jets Betting Bonus BetMGM ROTOSPORTS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTODYW Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $250 In Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net ESPN BET ROTO $1,500 First Bet Reset

As you can see, you can bet on Bills vs Jets NFL odds at a wide variety of sites. Signing up for multiple Bills vs Jets betting promos allows you to compare odds to maximize your betting experience. We've done all the heavy lifting for you. Below we'll go into more detail about the best online sportsbooks that offer odds for this matchup.

Top Bills vs Jets Betting Sites

Caesars Sportsbook 🏈 Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers BetMGM 🏈 Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets Back if Your First Bet Loses Fanatics Sportsbook 🏈 No Sweat Bet up to $100 Eac h Day for 10 Straight Days bet365 🏈 First-Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 or Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets ESPN BET 🏈 $1,500 First-Bet Reset (Bet $10, Get $100 in MI) DraftKings ­­­🏈 Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets FanDuel 🏈 Bet $5 Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins

1. Best Bills vs Jets Betting Promos: Caesars Sportsbook

Bettors who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW and make a qualifying wager of $1 or more at odds of -10000 or longer will earn 10 $100% profit boosts. The maximum wager that the boost token can be applied to is $25, and the maximum additional winnings per boost is $2,500.

2. Best Bills vs Jets Betting Promos: BetMGM

First-time users can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to receive a first-bet offer that pays back a losing first bet up to $1,500 with matching bonus bets. If your first bet is from $50 to $1,500, you will receive five bonus bets, each at 20% of your wager; if it is $49 or less, you will receive a single bonus bet equal to the amount of your original wager. You'll have up to seven days to play the bonus bets at one of the best online sportsbooks.

3. Best Bills vs Jets Betting Promos: Fanatics Sportsbook

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo unlocks a unique offer that awards new users a No Sweat Bet up to $100 on each of their first 10 days after signing up. If your qualifying bet of $1 or more on odds of -500 or greater loses, Fanatics will pay you back with a bonus bet equal to the amount of your wager.

These bonus bets can be broken up into as many smaller bets as you would like, have a 1X playthrough and expire in seven days.

4. Best Bills vs Jets Betting Promos: bet365

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE lets new bettors choose between two welcome offers: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets or First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000. The bet-&-get deal gives you $150 in bonus bets as soon as you make a first bet of $5 or more – regardless of the outcome of that bet. The safety net pays back a losing first bet with up to $1,000 in five matching bonus bets, each at 20% of your opening wager.

5. Best Bills vs Jets Betting Promos: DraftKings

The DraftKings promo code provides bettors with either of the following welcome offers depending on their geographic location:

In Washington DC, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, select parishes in Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Virginia and Vermont, the offer is Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins.

In Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wyoming and West Virginia, it's Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly.

Bonus bets are awarded as six $25 bet credits, expire in seven days and have a 1X playthrough.

6. Best Bills vs Jets Betting Promos: FanDuel

The FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets if they sign up, make a minimum first deposit of $5 and make a $5 winning wager on any market on the FanDuel app.

If that bet wins, users will receive their $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours after their initial wager settles as a win. These bonus bets can be broken up any way you like – you can make a single $250 bet, 50 $5 bets or anything else. And you'll have 7 days to use them.

Bills vs Jets Odds & Betting Preview

No one expected the Bills to have much of a problem with the Patriots at home, but the Pats came to play, and Buffalo had to hold on for a 24-21 victory. Running back James Cook did it on the ground and in the receiving game, with 100 yards rushing and 26 yards receiving with two touchdowns. Cook has been a nice compliment to quarterback Josh Allen and the addition of a reliable running game will give the Bills even better odds to make the Super Bowl in NFL betting circles.

The Jets continued to stumble to the finish line, losing 19-9 to the Rams. It was the sixth time this season that the Jets have lost despite going into the fourth quarter with a lead. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams have found their chemistry again, but it's too little too late for the Jets. Look for the most updated odds while searching for the best NFL betting promos this week as the Jets are likely to be big underdogs.

Last week it was expected the Bills would roll. They didn't and that might also be the case this week. If nothing else, it gives bettors a little more to think about while they are using the best Bills vs Jets betting promos and bonuses. Use these deals to score big bonus bet rewards and thousands of dollars of bet protection that can only be offered from the top NFL betting sites.

Sign Up For Multiple Bills vs Jets Betting Promo Codes

There are plenty of trusted sites that offer betting odds and Bills vs Jets betting promos. We've narrowed down the top ones and explained the generous welcome offers they are currently offering. If you're still having trouble narrowing down the list, don't fret – you can sign up for as many Bills vs Jets betting promos & bonuses as you would like.

By signing up with multiple sportsbooks, you're enhancing your chances and giving yourself the an opportunity to compare the best odds when making your NFL picks and predictions.

Best Bills vs Jets Betting Promos and Bonuses FAQs

Who is Favored to Win the Bills vs Jets Game?

The Bills are 8.5-point home favorites against the spread in the Week 17 odds at BetMGM. They are a -450 pick over the Jets (+340) on the moneyline. The over/under is 46.5 points.

Who Can Claim a Bills vs Jets Betting Promo Code?

Anybody can take advantage of Bills vs Jets betting promo codes as long as they're located in a state that has licensed online sports betting and are at least 21. If you meet these requirements and are a first-time user, you can sign up for all the promos we outlined and claim bonus offers from each of them.

Where Can I Find the Best Bills vs Jets Odds?

Each of the online sportsbooks mentioned in this Bills vs Jets betting guide offers proprietary odds crafted by their own oddsmakers. The are often very similar, although you the most successful bettors compare and contrast odds from different sources before making their NFL wagers. These odds can change from their opening number right up until kickoff.

Can You Claim More Than One Bills vs Jets Betting Bonus?

Yes. And by claiming multiple Bills vs Jets betting bonuses you'll be giving yourself the best bang for your buck. There's no limit on how many sportsbooks you can sign up for as long as you meet all the legal requirements.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.