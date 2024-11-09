Best Boxing Betting Promos & Sites: Claim $5000+ for Ennis vs Chukhadzhian

Jaron Ennis looks to defend his IBF welterweight title with a seventh straight win when he steps into the ring at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night to face No. 1 contender Karen Chukhadzhian. Sports bettors looking to make more picks on the Ennis vs Chukhadzhian odds can give themselves more chances to win by claiming the thousands of bonus bets currently available to new customers by the nation's best boxing betting promos.

These exclusive sportsbook promos are easy to claim and can set you up to make your best bets on the pro boxing odds within a matter of matters, so don't delay.

Read on to find out how you can pad your bankroll with thousands in bonus bets by signing up today for the exclusive boxing betting promos from the top sports betting apps in the country.

Best Boxing Betting Promos & Offers for Jaron Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian

🥊 Boxing Betting Site ✅ Boxing Betting Promo Code 🔥 Boxing Welcome Bonus Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 $1,000 First-Bet Offer BetMGM ROTOBONUS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net OR Bet $5, Get $150 DraftKings Click Here Bet & Get $200 in Bonus Bets FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Win $150 in Bonus Bets + 3 Months NBA League Pass

The welcome offers presented below are exclusively available to new customers, 21 and older, who are physically present in a US state where these sportsbooks are licensed.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Get your first bet back as a credit, up to $1,000, if it settles as a loss when you sign up today.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet on BetMGM doesn't win. Or, claim a Bet & Get promotion in select states.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Receive up to $100 as a matching bonus bet for each of your first 10 days as a customer to earn a potential total of $1,000 in No Sweat Bets.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: The First Bet Safety Net Up to $1,000 refunds a first-bet loss with matching bonus-bet credit, up to a maximum of $1,000.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, get $200 In bonus bets, instantly.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your first wager wins + get 3 months of NBA League Pass.

Top Boxing Betting Promos Unlock Bonus Bets For Ennis vs Chukhadzhian Odds

These exclusive boxing betting promos unlock thousands in bonus bets, which you can use to make more picks on the Ennis vs Chukhadzhian odds and props.

Click on the links listed below to start the sign-up process on your preferred sportsbook's registration website.

To create a new account, you will be asked to complete a brief sign-up form by answering a few simple questions and providing documentation that confirms your identity.

Highly rated apps for each of these top online betting sites are available at the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and can be used to make your best bets on the boxing odds, manage deposits and withdrawals, and keep track of your bonus bet balance.

Bet on Jaron Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian Odds Today

Karen Chukhadzhian will be gunning for a fourth straight win and the IBF welterweight crown when he makes his first ever appearance in the US in Saturday night's clash with champion Jaron Ennis. You can add to the excitement of this battle for the IBF welterweight title with thousands in bonus bets by taking advantage of the limited time welcome offers now available at the country's best online sportsbooks.

Click on the links above to get started and start making your best boxing picks at the top credit card betting sites in the nation.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.