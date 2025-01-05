Best Commanders vs Cowboys Betting Promos | Get $5300+ in Bonuses Today

Create a new account with the best Commanders vs Cowboys betting promos and you will be able to place a wager on this classic NFC East rivalry. A Washington win in this Sunday early afternoon kickoff will move the Commanders from the No. 7 to the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff hunt. That will keep Washington from a first-round rematch against Philadelphia and instead give the Commanders a seemingly more favorable matchup against the Rams or Buccaneers. Betting on this game can be done via these sportsbook promos that provide new customers with as many as thousands of dollars of first bet protection or bonus bets.

Let's take a look at the best sports betting apps and the best Commanders vs Cowboys betting promos & bonuses they are offering new customers right now.

Best Commanders vs Cowboys Betting Promos & Bonuses for NFL Week 18

🏈 Commanders vs Cowboys Betting Promo ✔️ Commanders vs Cowboys Betting Promo Code 💰 Commanders vs Cowboys Betting Bonus BetMGM ROTOSPORTS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTODYW Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $250 In Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net ESPN BET ROTO $1,500 First Bet Reset

You can find Commanders vs Cowboys odds at all of the best online sportsbooks. These odds will include standard options like spread, moneyline and totals and more exotic wagers like NFL props and NFL parlays.

Top Commanders vs Cowboys Betting Sites

Caesars Sportsbook 🏈 Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers

🏈 Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers BetMGM 🏈 Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets Back if Your First Bet Loses

🏈 Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets Back if Your First Bet Loses Fanatics Sportsbook 🏈 No Sweat Bets up to $100 Each Day for 10 Straight Days

🏈 No Sweat Bets up to $100 Each Day for 10 Straight Days bet365 🏈 First-Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 or Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets

First-Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 or Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets ESPN BET 🏈 $1,500 First-Bet Reset (Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets in PA)

$1,500 First-Bet Reset (Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets in PA) DraftKings ­­­🏈 Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets

­­­🏈 Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets FanDuel 🏈 Bet $5 Get $250 if Your Bet Wins

1. Best Commanders vs Cowboys Betting Promos: Caesars Sportsbook

Bettors who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW and make a qualifying wager of $1 or more at odds of -10000 or longer will earn 10 $100% profit boosts. The maximum wager that the boost token can be applied to is $25, and the maximum additional winnings per boost is $2,500.

2. Best Commanders vs Cowboys Betting Promos: BetMGM

First-time users can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to receive a first-bet offer that pays back a losing first bet up to $1,500 with matching bonus bets. If your first bet is from $50 to $1,500, you will receive five bonus bets, each at 20% of your wager; if it is $49 or less, you will receive a single bonus bet equal to the amount of your original wager. You'll have up to seven days to play the bonus bets at one of the best online sportsbooks.

3. Best Commanders vs Cowboys Betting Promos: Fanatics Sportsbook

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo unlocks a unique offer that awards new users a No Sweat Bet up to $100 on each of their first 10 days after signing up. If your qualifying bet of $1 or more on odds of -500 or greater loses, Fanatics will pay you back with a bonus bet equal to the amount of your wager.

These bonus bets can be broken up into as many smaller bets as you would like, have a 1X playthrough and expire in seven days.

4. Best Commanders vs Cowboys Betting Promos: bet365

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE lets new bettors choose between two welcome offers: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets or First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000. The bet-&-get deal gives you $150 in bonus bets as soon as you make a first bet of $5 or more – regardless of the outcome of that bet. The safety net pays back a losing first bet with up to $1,000 in five matching bonus bets, each at 20% of your opening wager.

5. Best Commanders vs Cowboys Betting Promos: DraftKings

The DraftKings promo code provides bettors with either of the following welcome offers depending on their geographic location:

In Washington DC, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, select parishes in Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Virginia and Vermont, the offer is Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins.

In Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wyoming and West Virginia, it's Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly.

Bonus bets are awarded as six $25 bet credits, expire in seven days and have a 1X playthrough.

6. Best Commanders vs Cowboys Betting Promos: FanDuel

The FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets if they sign up, make a minimum first deposit of $5 and make a $5 winning wager on any market on the FanDuel app.

If that bet wins, users will receive their $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours after their initial wager settles as a win. These bonus bets can be broken up any way you like – you can make a single $250 bet, 50 $5 bets or anything else. And you'll have 7 days to use them.

Commanders vs Cowboys Betting Preview

Jayden Daniels has been an NFL MVP candidate at NFL betting apps for much of the 2024 season. Daniels displayed that level of play in the Week 17 Sunday Night Football matchup against Atlanta by throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for 127 yards. The third touchdown pass was to Zach Ertz in overtime and earned Washington a 30-24 win that clinched an NFC Wild Card berth for the Commanders.

Dallas was an underdog at sports betting sites for its Week 17 matchup at Philadelphia, which means few expected the Cowboys to win, but almost no one predicted how one-sided this game would be. The Eagles were missing Jalen Hurts, who was out with an injury, yet still managed to rack up three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown from their backup quarterbacks. Those scores and a pick six led to an overwhelming 41-7 win for Philadelphia.

The sports betting world is of the mindset that this game will be close, as Washington opened as only a 3-point road favorite in this one. The over/under of 45.5 points suggests there will be a solid amount of scoring. Placing wagers on this game can be done in minutes if you follow the prompts here and sign up for the best Commanders vs Cowboys betting promos.

Sign Up For Multiple Commanders vs Cowboys Betting Promo Codes & Bonuses

Shop around for the best Commanders vs Cowboys betting promo codes & bonuses available before signing up for legal, licensed betting sites in your state. You'll be able to claim welcome offers and bonus bets for all new accounts. These offers currently range from second-chance bets to bet-and-get offers.

As long as you're a new user, 21 or older and in a legal sports-betting state, you can take advantage of as many Commanders vs Cowboys promo codes as you'd like and use them when making your NFL picks and predictions.

Philadelphia Eagles Promo Codes FAQs

Who is Favored to Win the Commanders vs Cowboys Game?

The Commanders are 6-point road favorites against the spread in the Week 18 NFL odds at BetMGM. They are a -275 pick over the Cowboys (+220) on the moneyline. The over/under is 44 points.

Who can claim a Commanders vs Cowboys betting promo code?

If you're a first-time user located in any state that has licensed sports betting and are at least 21, you're eligible to claim an Commanders vs Cowboys betting promo code on all the best online sportsbooks mentioned in this review.

What is the best Commanders vs Cowboys betting promo code?

There are a number of top flight betting promo codes available right now. The BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW along with promo codes from Fanatics Sportsbook, DraftKings and FanDuel. They are all top tier options when it comes to choosing the best Commanders vs Cowboys betting promo code.

Can you claim more than one Commanders vs Cowboys betting bonus?

If you check off each box for all the legal requirements, there's no limit on how many Commanders vs Cowboys betting bonuses you can sign up for. Take advantage of the offers each sportsbook provides and begin claiming each Eagles betting bonus.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.