Best Eagles vs Panthers Betting Promos | Get $5300+ in Bonuses Today

The best Eagles vs Panthers betting promos are a way to get a wager on what should be a very interesting Carolina vs Philadelphia Week 14 matchup. The Eagles have Super Bowl LIX as their goal, while the Panthers are showing tremendous improvement by the week. You can bet on this contest after signing up for these sportsbook promos and get up to thousands of dollars of bonus bets and first-bet protection.

Let's take a look at the best sports betting apps and the best Eagles vs Panthers betting promos & bonuses they are offering new customers right now.

Best Eagles vs Panthers Betting Promos & Bonuses for NFL Week 14

🏈 Eagles vs Panthers Betting Promo ✔️ Eagles vs Panthers Betting Promo Code 💰 Eagles vs Panthers Betting Bonus BetMGM ROTOSPORTS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTODYW Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net ESPN BET ROTO $1,500 First Bet Reset

You can find Eagles vs Panthers odds at all of the best online sportsbooks. These odds will include standard options like spread, moneyline and totals and more exotic wagers like NFL props and NFL parlays.

Top Eagles vs Panthers Betting Sites

1. Best Eagles vs Panthers Betting Promos: Caesars Sportsbook

Bettors who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW and make a qualifying wager of $1 or more at odds of -10000 or longer will earn 10 $100% profit boosts. The maximum wager that the boost token can be applied to is $25, and the maximum additional winnings per boost is $2,500.

2. Best Eagles vs Panthers Betting Promos: BetMGM

First-time users can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to receive a first-bet offer that pays back a losing first bet up to $1,500 with matching bonus bets. If your first bet is from $50 to $1,500, you will receive five bonus bets, each at 20% of your wager; if it is $49 or less, you will receive a single bonus bet equal to the amount of your original wager. You'll have up to seven days to play the bonus bets at one of the best online sportsbooks.

3. Best Eagles vs Panthers Betting Promos: Fanatics Sportsbook

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo unlocks a unique offer that awards new users a No Sweat Bet up to $100 on each of their first 10 days after signing up. If your qualifying bet of $1 or more on odds of -500 or greater loses, Fanatics will pay you back with a bonus bet equal to the amount of your wager.

These bonus bets can be broken up into as many smaller bets as you would like, have a 1X playthrough and expire in seven days.

4. Best Eagles vs Panthers Betting Promos: bet365

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE lets new bettors choose between two welcome offers: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets or First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000. The bet-&-get deal gives you $150 in bonus bets as soon as you make a first bet of $5 or more – regardless of the outcome of that bet. The safety net pays back a losing first bet with up to $1,000 in five matching bonus bets, each at 20% of your opening wager.

5. Best Eagles vs Panthers Betting Promos: DraftKings

The DraftKings promo code provides bettors with either of the following welcome offers depending on their geographic location:

In Washington DC, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, select parishes in Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Virginia and Vermont, the offer is Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins.

In Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wyoming and West Virginia, it's Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly.

Bonus bets are awarded as six $25 bet credits, expire in seven days and have a 1X playthrough.

6. Best Eagles vs Panthers Betting Promos: FanDuel

The FanDuel promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if they sign up, make a minimum first deposit of $5 and make a $5 winning wager on any market on the FanDuel app.

If that bet wins, users will receive their $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours after their initial wager settles as a win. These bonus bets can be broken up any way you like – you can make a single $150 bet, 30 $5 bets or anything else. And you'll have 7 days to use them.

Eagles vs Panthers Betting Preview

The Panthers were a six-point underdog on NFL betting apps for a Week 13 matchup against Tampa Bay. Carolina's recent improvements showed in a big way, as Bryce Young threw for 298 yards and a touchdown and had no interceptions. That was enough to give the Panthers the lead late in the fourth quarter, but the Buccaneers got a long field goal to tie the game at the end of regulation and another in overtime to win 26-23.

Philadelphia and Baltimore were seen as evenly matched personnel-wise entering last week's matchup, a fact that showed up in the Ravens being favored three points at home. As they have all year, the Eagles leaned on the ground game in this contest and stayed patient with it. This generated better results as Baltimore's defense wore down later in the game and allowed Philadelphia to grind out a 24-19 victory.

Carolina may be much improved, but the Eagles are still arguably the best team in the league. That's why Philadelphia is a 12.5-point favorite for this game. The Panthers offensive prowess does show up in the 45.5 over/under. If you want to wager on this game today, all you need to do is create an account with the best Eagles vs Panthers betting promos.

Sign Up For Multiple Eagles vs Panthers Betting Promo Codes & Bonuses

Shop around for the best Eagles vs Panthers betting promo codes & bonuses available before signing up for legal, licensed betting sites in your state. You'll be able to claim welcome offers and bonus bets for all new accounts. These offers currently range from second-chance bets to bet-and-get offers.

As long as you're a new user, 21 or older and in a legal sports-betting state, you can take advantage of as many Eagles vs Panthers promo codes as you'd like and use them when making your NFL picks and predictions.

Philadelphia Eagles Promo Codes FAQs

Who is Favored to Win the Eagles vs Panthers Game?

The Eagles are 12.5-point favorites against the spread in the Week 14 NFL odds at BetMGM. They are a -700 pick over the Rams (+500) on the moneyline. The over/under is 45.5 points.

Who can claim a Eagles vs Panthers betting promo code?

If you're a first-time user located in any state that has licensed sports betting and are at least 21, you're eligible to claim an Eagles vs Panthers betting promo code on all the best online sportsbooks mentioned in this review.

What is the best Eagles vs Panthers betting promo code?

There are a number of top flight betting promo codes available right now. The BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW along with promo codes from Fanatics Sportsbook, DraftKings and FanDuel. They are all top tier options when it comes to choosing the best Eagles vs Panthers betting promo code.

Can you claim more than one Eagles vs Panthers betting bonus?

If you check off each box for all the legal requirements, there's no limit on how many Eagles vs Panthers betting bonuses you can sign up for. Take advantage of the offers each sportsbook provides and begin claiming each Eagles betting bonus.

