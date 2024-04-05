Best Golf Betting Promo for April: Get a 25% Profit Boost with Caesars Sportsbook

Golf is one of the best sports betting markets to bet on this time of year now that the NBA season and NHL seasons are coming to a close. And while the MLB season is just getting started, betting on golf odds remains a favorite for new and veteran sports bettors on the top sports betting sites in the United States.

Caesars Sportsbooks knows this and wants to attract new bettors. They do so by offering a terrific golf profit boost token that enhances the returns of your golf bets by 25%.To get your hands on this 25% profit boost token to use on golf betting markets on one of the best sports betting apps, you must first sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000. Doing so gives you this token as well as a first bet on Caesars worth up to $1,000.

Golf Betting Promo: Get a 25% Profit Boost Token + $1K Bonus with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Welcome Offer $1,000 First Bet On Caesars 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified April 5, 2024

New users can register with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 today to grab a $1,000 first bet on Caesars to use on any open sports betting market on Caesars Sportsbook. But that's not all, using one of the top sportsbook promo codes also gives you a 25% profit boost to use on golf odds.

If you are ready to get started, click through the sign-up links on this page and follow the steps detailed below.

Click the "BET NOW" button. This will direct you to the new user registration page on Caesars Sportsbook. Fill in the required information, including your name, mailing address, email address, and phone number, when prompted. Your date of birth (DOB) and the last four digits of your Social Security Number (SSN) will be necessary for identity verification. Enter ROTO1000 in the promo code field. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 using a convenient payment method such as a debit card, credit card or online banking. Place your first wager, with a maximum limit of $1,000, on any preferred sports market, bet type, and odds of your choice.

Caesars Sportsbook Golf Promo Explained

Caesars Sportsbook offers a slew of ongoing promotions for new and existing users. These bonuses and promos can be used as long as you are a registered Caesars Sportsbook customer, which is why we recommended signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 today.

Once your new account is created and verified, navigate to the promotions tab on the sportsbook platform and click on it. Doing so takes you to the promotions page where you will find all of the day's offerings, including this exclusive 25% profit boost token for golf betting.

One of the best parts about this token is that you can use it on any PGA Tour or LIV Golf Tournament that runs through April 7, 2024. While the maximum wager you can use this token for is $25, the maximum additional winnings that you can secure is up to $500.

Additionally, please note that this token cannot be combined with any other ongoing promotion, nor can it be utilized for parlays. However, it is applicable for wagering on the outright tournament winner, Top 5, Top 10, and Top 20 markets. Moreover, you can deploy the 25% profit boost token for bets on live betting markets.

Bet on April Golf Odds with a 25% Profit Boost Token from Caesars Sportsbook

The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 is one of the most valuable sports betting promo codes on the market today. Not only does it give you a generous $1,000 first bet on Caesars welcome offer, but it also gives you access to all of the ongoing bonuses and promos funds on Caesars Sportsbook, including the 25% profit boost token that you can use on golf betting odds through April 7, 2024.

Whether you want to bet on Brendon Todd to win the Valero Texas Open outright, or a current longshot like Webb Simpson to crack the top 5, you can do so today using the 25% profit boost token to enhance your potential winnings today.

