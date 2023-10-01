Launch Day in Kentucky was September 28, and if you didn't get your hands on some of the top Kentucky sportsbook promo codes, it's still not too late. New users can claim the most generous welcome offers at the best Kentucky sports betting sites today and make their first wager on Bills vs. Dolphins picks.

To be eligible, bettors must be first-time customers of the sportsbook, physically located in Kentucky, and at least 18 years or older (21+ for some sportsbooks). Click the "BET NOW" button to get started.

Sign Up For The Best Kentucky Sports Betting Sites For Bills vs Dolphins Picks

Sign up for the best Kentucky sports betting sites today to activate exclusive welcome offers for Bills vs. Dolphins picks.

First, choose your preferred online sportsbook below. Click the "BET NOW" button. This link will take you to the registration portal for that specific sportsbook. You will need to create a username and password and provide a valid email address. When prompted, enter personal identifying information, including your name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN.

Register For The Best Kentucky Sports Betting Sites To Get Bonus Bets For Bills vs Dolphins Picks

If you are ready to sign up for the best Kentucky betting apps to claim generous welcome offers to use on Week 4 NFL odds, click through the links below to activate exclusive sportsbook promo codes to grab bonus bets for Bills vs. Dolphins picks now.

BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up now with the BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get $200 in bonus bets with a first bet of at least $10.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code ROTOGET: New Caesars Kentucky users can get $250 in bonus bets with a $50 first bet when they claim the Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code ROTOGET today.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: Register with the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 first bet on DraftKings Kentucky.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: When you sign up with the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code, you get $200 in bonus bets with a $5 first bet on FanDuel Kentucky.

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code: Activate the Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code to get your hands on a whopping $365 in bonus bets with a $1 first bet to use on NFL odds now.

Use the links above to sign up for the best Kentucky betting apps to claim welcome offers to use on NFL player props today.

Bet On Bills vs Dolphins Picks With Bonus Bets Using The Best Kentucky Sports Betting Sites

New customers can claim all of the top sports betting promos on this page on the best Kentucky sports betting sites to bet on Bills vs. Dolphins picks today.

Last week, the Miami Dolphins, who haven't lost a game yet, scored a remarkable 70 points against the Denver Broncos, the highest in the NFL since 1966. Surprisingly, despite this impressive performance, they are considered the underdogs in their upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. You can bet on Bills-Dolphins NFL odds when you sign up on the top Kentucky sports betting sites now.

New users have the opportunity to place their first bet or use bonus bets on different options like betting on the moneyline (Dolphins +125, Bills -150), the point spread (Dolphins +2.5, Bills -2.5), or predicting the total points scored (Over/Under 53.5). If you're not sure about this game, you can also bet on future NFL events, such as picking the 2024 Super Bowl champion.

Don't miss out on these exclusive offers. Start today and join the thousands of other users in Kentucky who are already enjoying the best sports betting sites in the state.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.