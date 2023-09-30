College football fans can enjoy the first weekend of legal sports betting in Kentucky by taking advantage of an array of generous welcome offers for CFB odds on the top Kentucky sports betting sites.

In the wake of the launch of legal sports betting in the Bluegrass State on Thursday, September 28, many of the best Kentucky betting apps are now accepting wagers on the CFB odds.

With the Kentucky Wildcats set to host the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon in a key SEC matchup, there is no better time to bet on CFB odds using thousands in bonus bets when you claim the top Kentucky sportsbook promo codes.

Sign Up For The Best Kentucky Sportsbook Welcome Offers For CFB Odds

Signing up for the best Kentucky sportsbook welcome offers to use on CFB odds takes just a few minutes.

As long as you are a new sportsbook customer, at least 21 years old (18 on select operators), and physically located in Kentucky when you sign up and bet today, you can take advantage of these welcome offers to gain thousands in bonus bets today.

To start betting in Kentucky, click on the Kentucky betting app links that interest you. Next, provide your basic personal details such as your name, email address, physical address, and phone number to begin the registration process. You'll also be asked for your date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security Number (SSN) to verify your identity.

If there's a bonus code or a promo code required, make sure to enter it. Lastly, deposit funds into your new account with the minimum qualifying amount, which can vary between sportsbooks, so it's essential to verify the specific requirements. You can use payment methods like PayPal and major credit cards for your deposit.

Best Kentucky Sportsbook Welcome Offers For CFB odds

If you are ready to sign up for the best Kentucky sportsbook welcome offers to use on Week 5 CFB odds, click on the links below to register for the top sportsbook promo codes and get your Kentucky sports betting journey off on the right foot with bonus bets now.

BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: You can get $200 in bonus bets when you use the BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. You must make a $10 first bet to activate this offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code ROTOGET: New users can get $250 in bonus bets with a $50 first bet when you sign up now with the Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code ROTOGET.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: Claim the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 first bet today.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: Use the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets with a $5 first bet today.

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code: Claim the Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code to get $365 in bonus bets with a $1 first bet now.

Use the links above to sign up for the best Kentucky welcome offers to use on CFB odds for this week's packed slate of games.

Best Kentucky Sportsbook Welcome Offers For CFB Odds

Following the successful launch of legal online sports betting in Kentucky this past Thursday, sports bettors across the Bluegrass State can now enjoy all the benefits of these lucrative welcome offers from the nation's top mobile sports betting apps.

With a full slate of games on the college football Saturday schedule, there is no better time to stake your claim to hundreds in bonus bets that you can use to make your college football picks, or additional wagers on the Kentucky vs. Florida odds.

Don't delay. Click on the links above, and begin your Kentucky sports betting experience at the nation's top online sports betting sites.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.