Best Lions vs Bears Betting Promos | Get $5300+ in Bonuses Today

The best Lions vs Bears betting promos are a way to wager on one of the most interesting matchups in Week 16. Detroit is one of the top teams in the NFL, but Chicago nearly pulled a Thanksgiving Day upset over the Lions in the Motor City and this game is in the Windy City. Sign up with these sportsbook promos and you will be able to bet on this game and claim thousands of dollars of first-bet protection, profit boosts and bonus bets.

Here's a look at the top sports betting apps and the promo codes and bonuses they are offering for the Lions vs Bears Week 16 game.

Best Lions vs Bears Betting Promos & Bonuses for NFL Week 16

🏈 Lions vs Bears

Betting Promo ✔️ Lions vs Bears

Betting Promo Code 💰 Lions vs Bears Betting Bonus BetMGM ROTOSPORTS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTODYW Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net ESPN BET ROTO $1,500 First Bet Reset

As you can see, you can bet on Detroit Lions NFL odds at a wide variety of sites. Signing up for multiple Lions vs Bears betting promos allows you to compare odds to maximize your betting experience. We've done all the heavy lifting for you. Below we'll go into more detail about the best online sportsbooks that offer odds for this matchup.

Top Lions vs Bears Betting Sites

Caesars Sportsbook 🏈 Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers BetMGM 🏈 Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets Back if Your First Bet Loses Fanatics Sportsbook 🏈 No Sweat Bet up to $100 Eac h Day for 10 Straight Days bet365 🏈 First-Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 or Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets ESPN BET 🏈 $1,500 First-Bet Reset (Bet $10, Get $100 in MI) DraftKings ­­­🏈 Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets FanDuel 🏈 Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins

1. Best Lions vs Bears Betting Promos: Caesars Sportsbook

Bettors who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW and make a qualifying wager of $1 or more at odds of -10000 or longer will earn 10 $100% profit boosts. The maximum wager that the boost token can be applied to is $25, and the maximum additional winnings per boost is $2,500.

2. Best Lions vs Bears Betting Promos: BetMGM

First-time users can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to receive a first-bet offer that pays back a losing first bet up to $1,500 with matching bonus bets. If your first bet is from $50 to $1,500, you will receive five bonus bets, each at 20% of your wager; if it is $49 or less, you will receive a single bonus bet equal to the amount of your original wager. You'll have up to seven days to play the bonus bets at one of the best online sportsbooks.

3. Best Lions vs Bears Betting Promos: Fanatics Sportsbook

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo unlocks a unique offer that awards new users a No Sweat Bet up to $100 on each of their first 10 days after signing up. If your qualifying bet of $1 or more on odds of -500 or greater loses, Fanatics will pay you back with a bonus bet equal to the amount of your wager.

These bonus bets can be broken up into as many smaller bets as you would like, have a 1X playthrough and expire in seven days.

4. Best Lions vs Bears Betting Promos: bet365

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE lets new bettors choose between two welcome offers: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets or First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000. The bet-&-get deal gives you $150 in bonus bets as soon as you make a first bet of $5 or more – regardless of the outcome of that bet. The safety net pays back a losing first bet with up to $1,000 in five matching bonus bets, each at 20% of your opening wager.

5. Best Lions vs Bears Betting Promos: DraftKings

The DraftKings promo code provides bettors with either of the following welcome offers depending on their geographic location:

In Washington DC, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, select parishes in Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Virginia and Vermont, the offer is Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins.

In Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wyoming and West Virginia, it's Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly.

Bonus bets are awarded as six $25 bet credits, expire in seven days and have a 1X playthrough.

6. Best Lions vs Bears Betting Promos: FanDuel

The FanDuel promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if they sign up, make a minimum first deposit of $5 and make a $5 winning wager on any market on the FanDuel app.

If that bet wins, users will receive their $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours after their initial wager settles as a win. These bonus bets can be broken up any way you like – you can make a single $150 bet, 30 $5 bets or anything else. And you'll have 7 days to use them.

Lions vs Bears Odds & Betting Preview

The Lions' Week 15 matchup against the Bills was a potential Super Bowl preview that made this game one of the most popular at sports betting apps. Detroit's offense did a superb job by racking up 521 net yards and six touchdowns against one of the top defenses in the NFL. Unfortunately for the Lions, Buffalo's offense was better as the Bills generated six touchdowns and two field goals on the way to a 48-42 win.

Chicago's Monday Night Football matchup against Minnesota was another chance for the Bears to show that they can go toe-to-toe with other NFC North teams. Chicago's defense fared well, holding the Vikings to only 4.6 yards per offensive play, but Minnesota was still able to get out to 13-0 halftime lead and coasted to a 30-12 victory.

The Lions are a 6.5-point favorite in this game at sports betting sites. The over/under started at 46, but was quickly up to 48 points. You can begin betting on this game in minutes if you sign up for the best Lions vs Bears betting promos.

Sign Up For Multiple Lions vs Bears Betting Promo Codes

There are plenty of trusted sites that offer betting odds and Lions vs Bears betting promos. We've narrowed down the top ones and explained the generous welcome offers they are currently offering. If you're still having trouble narrowing down the list, don't fret – you can sign up for as many Lions vs Bears betting promos & bonuses as you would like.

By signing up with multiple sportsbooks, you're enhancing your chances and giving yourself the an opportunity to compare the best odds when making your NFL picks and predictions.

Best Lions vs Bears Betting Promos and Bonuses FAQs

Who is Favored to Win the Lions vs Bears Game?

The Lions are 6.5-point road favorites against the spread in the Week 16 odds at BetMGM. They are a -300 pick over the Bears (+120) on the moneyline. The over/under is 48 points.

Who Can Claim a Lions vs Bears Betting Promo Code?

Anybody can take advantage of Lions vs Bears betting promo codes as long as they're located in a state that has licensed online sports betting and are at least 21. If you meet these requirements and are a first-time user, you can sign up for all the promos we outlined and claim bonus offers from each of them.

Where Can I Find the Best Lions vs Bears Odds?

Each of the online sportsbooks mentioned in this Lions vs Bears betting guide offers proprietary odds crafted by their own oddsmakers. The are often very similar, although you the most successful bettors compare and contrast odds from different sources before making their NFL wagers. These odds can change from their opening number right up until kickoff.

Can You Claim More Than One Lions vs Bears Betting Bonus?

Yes. And by claiming multiple Lions vs Bears betting bonuses you'll be giving yourself the best bang for your buck. There's no limit on how many sportsbooks you can sign up for as long as you meet all the legal requirements.

