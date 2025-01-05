Best Lions vs Vikings Betting Promos | Get $5300+ in Bonuses Today

The best Lions vs Vikings betting promos allow you to bet on the biggest game of the 2024-25 season. The winner of this Sunday Night Football game is the NFC North champion and earns the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs that gives them a bye in the first round. Regular season games don't get any bigger than this, and if you bet on this contest after signing up with these sportsbook promos, you can get up to thousands of dollars of bonus bets, profit boosts and first-bet protection.

Here's a look at the top sports betting apps and the promo codes and bonuses they are offering for the Lions vs Vikings Week 18 game.

Best Lions vs Vikings Betting Promos & Bonuses for NFL Week 18

🏈 Lions vs Vikings

Betting Promo ✔️ Lions vs Vikings

Betting Promo Code 💰 Lions vs Vikings Betting Bonus BetMGM ROTOSPORTS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTODYW Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $250 In Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net ESPN BET ROTO $1,500 First Bet Reset

As you can see, you can bet on Detroit Lions NFL odds at a wide variety of sites. Signing up for multiple Lions vs Vikings betting promos allows you to compare odds to maximize your betting experience. We've done all the heavy lifting for you. Below we'll go into more detail about the best online sportsbooks that offer odds for this matchup.

Top Lions vs Vikings Betting Sites

Caesars Sportsbook 🏈 Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers BetMGM 🏈 Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets Back if Your First Bet Loses Fanatics Sportsbook 🏈 No Sweat Bet up to $100 Eac h Day for 10 Straight Days bet365 🏈 First-Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 or Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets ESPN BET 🏈 $1,500 First-Bet Reset (Bet $10, Get $100 in MI) DraftKings ­­­🏈 Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets FanDuel 🏈 Bet $5 Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins

1. Best Lions vs Vikings Betting Promos: Caesars Sportsbook

Bettors who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW and make a qualifying wager of $1 or more at odds of -10000 or longer will earn 10 $100% profit boosts. The maximum wager that the boost token can be applied to is $25, and the maximum additional winnings per boost is $2,500.

2. Best Lions vs Vikings Betting Promos: BetMGM

First-time users can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to receive a first-bet offer that pays back a losing first bet up to $1,500 with matching bonus bets. If your first bet is from $50 to $1,500, you will receive five bonus bets, each at 20% of your wager; if it is $49 or less, you will receive a single bonus bet equal to the amount of your original wager. You'll have up to seven days to play the bonus bets at one of the best online sportsbooks.

3. Best Lions vs Vikings Betting Promos: Fanatics Sportsbook

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo unlocks a unique offer that awards new users a No Sweat Bet up to $100 on each of their first 10 days after signing up. If your qualifying bet of $1 or more on odds of -500 or greater loses, Fanatics will pay you back with a bonus bet equal to the amount of your wager.

These bonus bets can be broken up into as many smaller bets as you would like, have a 1X playthrough and expire in seven days.

4. Best Lions vs Vikings Betting Promos: bet365

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE lets new bettors choose between two welcome offers: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets or First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000. The bet-&-get deal gives you $150 in bonus bets as soon as you make a first bet of $5 or more – regardless of the outcome of that bet. The safety net pays back a losing first bet with up to $1,000 in five matching bonus bets, each at 20% of your opening wager.

5. Best Lions vs Vikings Betting Promos: DraftKings

The DraftKings promo code provides bettors with either of the following welcome offers depending on their geographic location:

In Washington DC, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, select parishes in Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Virginia and Vermont, the offer is Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins.

In Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wyoming and West Virginia, it's Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly.

Bonus bets are awarded as six $25 bet credits, expire in seven days and have a 1X playthrough.

6. Best Lions vs Vikings Betting Promos: FanDuel

The FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets if they sign up, make a minimum first deposit of $5 and make a $5 winning wager on any market on the FanDuel app.

If that bet wins, users will receive their $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours after their initial wager settles as a win. These bonus bets can be broken up any way you like – you can make a single $250 bet, 30 $5 bets and a pair of $50 bets or anything else. And you'll have 7 days to use them.

Lions vs Vikings Odds & Betting Preview

The Vikings and Packers were a near pick 'em at NFL betting apps headed into their Week 17 Sunday Night Football matchup that had huge playoff implications. Minnesota fell behind 3-0 after one quarter but their offense took off after that with three touchdown passes from Sam Darnold. That put the Vikings up 27-10 headed into the fourth quarter. Minnesota then survived a Packers comeback effort to win 27-24.

Detroit didn't need to try to win its Week 17 Monday Night Football game against San Francisco, but after Dan Campbell indicated the Lions would go all out to win, NFL betting sites listed the Lions at -4 points. Campbell's team lived up to his statement, as Detroit racked up five touchdowns and had zero turnovers. Add in two Lions interceptions of Brock Purdy and the result was a 40-34 win.

The Lions and Vikings are considered basically even talent-wise, which is why Detroit is a 3-point home favorite for this matchup. This could be the highest scoring game in Week 17, as evidenced by the total points line of 56.5. It's a great game to end the NFL regular season with, and you can bet on it once you sign up for the best Lions vs Vikings betting promos.

Sign Up For Multiple Lions vs Vikings Betting Promo Codes

There are plenty of trusted sites that offer betting odds and Lions vs Vikings betting promos. We've narrowed down the top ones and explained the generous welcome offers they are currently offering. If you're still having trouble narrowing down the list, don't fret – you can sign up for as many Lions vs Vikings betting promos & bonuses as you would like.

By signing up with multiple sportsbooks, you're enhancing your chances and giving yourself the an opportunity to compare the best odds when making your NFL picks and predictions.

Best Lions vs Vikings Betting Promos and Bonuses FAQs

Who is Favored to Win the Lions vs Vikings Game?

The Lions are 3-point home favorites against the spread in the Week 18 odds at BetMGM. They are a -155 pick over the Vikings (+130) on the moneyline. The over/under is 56.5 points.

Who Can Claim a Lions vs Vikings Betting Promo Code?

Anybody can take advantage of Lions vs Vikings betting promo codes as long as they're located in a state that has licensed online sports betting and are at least 21. If you meet these requirements and are a first-time user, you can sign up for all the promos we outlined and claim bonus offers from each of them.

Where Can I Find the Best Lions vs Vikings Odds?

Each of the online sportsbooks mentioned in this Lions vs Vikings betting guide offers proprietary odds crafted by their own oddsmakers. The are often very similar, although you the most successful bettors compare and contrast odds from different sources before making their NFL wagers. These odds can change from their opening number right up until kickoff.

Can You Claim More Than One Lions vs Vikings Betting Bonus?

Yes. And by claiming multiple Lions vs Vikings betting bonuses you'll be giving yourself the best bang for your buck. There's no limit on how many sportsbooks you can sign up for as long as you meet all the legal requirements.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.