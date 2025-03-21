Best March Madness Betting Sites & Apps (2025)

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

The best March Madness betting sites and apps allow you to keep up with the frenetic nature of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. There are big games taking place on a daily basis and plenty of March Madness betting promos that allow you to wager on all of them quickly and conveniently.

This page highlights college basketball betting sites for March Madness betting and the top March Madness betting apps and explains the key wagering options for the top sportsbook promos available.

March Madness Betting Sites & Apps Reviewed

We have reviewed each of the sportsbooks offering March Madness odds. These are the best sports betting apps of the bunch and their welcome offers.

1. BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM offers a very elegant, sophisticated wagering platform, which is packed full of features, from stats and same-game parlays to live streaming and bet editing tools. It provides more Tournament betting options than most March Madness betting sites, and it also has large betting limits, excellent customer service and competitive odds.

The BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS unlocks the top offer on the site (up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses). In Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, use code ROTOBG150 and get $150 in bonus bets if you make and win a $10 or more first wager.

States Available: AZ, CO, IA, IL, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

2. Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook is long been recognized as one of the top March Madness betting sites. It generally ups its promotional spend for the NCAA Tournament and is offering this year a pair of welcome offers that differ depending on your geographical location.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 unlocks a Bet $1, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win deal to bettors in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA and WY. This welcome offer provides six $25 bet credits if you win an opening wager of $1 or more. There are no odds restrictions on your opening bet, so you can bet on a massive favorite. The bet credits are good for 30 days, meaning you could unlock them on selection Sunday and they would still be available to use on the National Championship game.

In those states and all other locations where Caesars Sportsbook operates, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW gives new customers (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens to use on any market. Just make a first wager of $1 or more and the profit boosts are yours instantly. You'll get 14 days to use these tokens, which double your winnings on any bet.

States Available: AZ, CO, IL, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV

3. Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook launched in June 2023 and has quickly grown into one of the best March Madness betting apps. Fanatics Sportsbook is now available in 22 states and the District of Columbia via a highly rated mobile app only.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides a number of welcome offers depending on your location. Bettors in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV can take advantage of a Bet $30, Get $300 in bonus bets offer. In New York, the promo is a sign up and get a 300% profit boost. In all other states, the offer is up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets - though bettors in the states with the Bet $30, Get $300 offer can choose the No Sweat Bet offer if they prefer.

States Available: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV & WY

4. bet365 Sportsbook

bet365 is among the largest March Madness sportsbooks in the world. Founded in the United Kingdom in 2000, it moved to the United States in New Jersey only in 2019 before spreading out to 11 states in the last couple of years. The bet365 interface is simple and easy to navigate. Conference tournaments are alphabetically aligned across the top of the college basketball tab and the white-on-black type is gentle on the eye.

New customers who sign up using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE will pocket a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets just for making a first bet of $5 or more.

States Available: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KY, LA, NJ, NC, OH, PA, TN & VA

5. FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel has the top-rated sports betting app in the country and is one of the top March Madness betting sites for a reason. That makes it a great choice for anyone interested in live betting on the tournament and anyone who plans March Madness betting while on the move, at a bar or at a party. It is a fast, reliable mobile app.

FanDuel also provides some of the quickest payouts in the industry, and it has great bonuses available with the FanDuel promo code which provides a Bet $5, Win $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins.

States Available: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NC, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, WY

6. DraftKings Sportsbook

Like FanDuel, DraftKings started as a DFS provider and moved into sports betting when the federal ban was lifted in 2018. DraftKings offers competitive odds and dozens of wagers on each March Madness matchup, including alternate spread and totals, flash promos, player 3-pointers and more.

The DraftKings promo code Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer is a great option for March Madness bets. It provides eight $25 bet credits regardless of the outcome of your first wager. Bettors in CO, KS, IA, MA, NY, WV and VA will also get a No Sweat Parlay each day. The amount will vary by day, as well the criteria such as sports, bet type and legs. You will be refunded with a bonus bet.

States Available: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, WY

7. ESPN BET Sportsbook

ESPN BET launched in the summer of 2023, rebranding the former Barstool Sports betting site. Backed by ESPN's solid brand reputation and a strong cross-promotion campaign, ESPN BET has quickly become one of the most popular online sportsbooks.

The ESPN BET promo code gives new customers a first-bet reset up to $1,500. You'll get bonus bets back if your opening wager of $10 to $1,500 settles as a loss.

States Available: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA & WV

How We Rank March Madness Betting Sites & Apps

Our experts have performed detailed reviews March Madness betting sites and mobile apps. We focused on several important factors:

The quality of the March Madness betting odds.

The breadth of betting options available on college basketball games.

Value-added features such as pre-game stats and appealing early cash out options.

The ease and enjoyment of the overall college basketball betting experience.

The size of generosity of the college basketball bonuses and promotions.

Payout speeds, customer service, security and general reputation and reliability.

These categories are described in more detail in the section below. After conducting these reviews, our experts compared the legal March Madness betting sites against one another.

Tips for Choosing a March Madness Betting Site

The best online sports betting sites for NCAA March Madness share certain traits. These are the key areas you should focus on when trying to find the legal sports betting site for the March Madness tournament that is right for you:

Deposit Options

You should choose a March Madness sports betting site that offers a wide array of quick and convenient deposit options. Crucially, it should offer the deposit option you prefer.

Bonuses and Offers

You can claim some great college basketball betting promos ahead of the build-up to the March Madness betting extravaganza and during the NCAA Tournament, so make sure you claim some juicy offers. You might also consider signing up with a couple of March Madness betting sites to benefit from multiple bonus offers.

Customer Support

The best March Madness betting sites offer 24/7 customer service. Live chat and email are the most common options, but some offer a phone line too.

Mobile Betting

The best March Madness betting sites offer high-quality mobile apps, which allows you to place bets quickly and conveniently. That is very helpful for live betting on big games, as it ensures you can claim the in-play March Madness odds before the lines change.

Competitive Odds

You will maximize your chances of earning a profit when betting on March Madness if you hunt out the best odds on each game. You should choose a March Madness betting app that regularly offers above average odds.

March Madness Betting Odds

The best online sportsbooks offer NCAA Tournament odds at the start of the season. These futures odds are issued well in advance of March Madness and fluctuate throughout the year based on performance, injuries, and other key factors.

2025 NCAA National Championship Odds

Florida (+310)

Duke (+325)

Auburn (+425)

Houston (+550)

Alabama (+2000)

Tennessee (+1800)

St. John's (+2500)

Iowa State (+2500)

Michigan State (+2500)

Odds via BetMGM

How March Madness Betting Works

Odds on March Madness betting sites will be presented in the American format at the leading online sportsbooks. They will either start with a plus sign or a minus sign.

If the odds begin with a plus, it tells you the profit you stand to win from a $100 bet. For example, these were the opening moneyline odds at DraftKings on last year's National Championship game:

Connecticut to beat Purdue (-285)

Purdue to beat Connecticut (+240)

If the odds begin with a minus, they tell you the amount you need to wager to win $100. A $360 bet on the Huskies to beat San Diego State last year would have earned you a $100 profit.

When the odds begin with a plus, they tell you the profit you stand to win from a $100 bet. A $100 bet on the Aztecs last year would have generated a $280 profit if they had beaten UConn.

Moneyline Betting

A moneyline bet is a straightforward wager on which team will win a March Madness game.

Point Spread Betting

The March Madness betting sites will give the team they deem to be the strongest – the moneyline favorite – a points handicap.

Over/Under Betting

The March Madness betting sites will set a total points line on each game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. You just have to guess whether the cumulative points scored will go over it or stay under it.

March Madness Live Betting

Live betting on March Madness allows you to continue wagering on the action after the game has started.

March Madness Prop Betting

March Madness prop bets focus on specific events within a game. They are generally not tied to the result.

March Madness Odds 2025 (Futures)

March Madness futures odds are released at the start of the college basketball season and continually change throughout the course of the season.

US States With Legal March Madness Betting

March Madness 2025 is poised to become the biggest event in legal US sports betting history, as many different states have joined Nevada in offering legal sports wagering since the federal ban was overturned in 2018.

Some only offer land-based sports betting, while others have a variety of sports betting apps to choose from.

How to Place Your March Madness Bets

If you are wondering how to bet on March Madness betting sites and apps, you can follow these steps:

Choose one of the world-class online sportsbooks we have mentioned on this page and click on the link provided to visit the site. Click on the "Sign Up" or "Join Now" button at the top of the page to bring up the registration form. Provide personal and contact details, choose your marketing preferences and agree to the terms of use. Complete a brief KYC process, which requires you to upload scans of documents like a utility bill and a driver's license to pass an identity check. Make a deposit and claim your welcome bonus. Choose a game you are interested in, browse the betting options and click on one you like the look of. That selection will be added to your betslip, which will pop up at the right of the screen. Type in the amount you would like to bet on that pick. It will tell you the potential payout you stand to earn if the pick you have made is correct. Click to confirm the bet.

Past NCAA Basketball Winners

These are the last 17 winners of the NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball Tournament, along with their seed numbers:

2024: Connecticut (1)

2023: Connecticut (4)

2022: Kansas (1)

2021: Baylor (1)

2020: Canceled due to COVID-19

2019: Virginia (1)

2018: Villanova (1)

2017: North Carolina (1)

2016: Villanova (2)

2015: Duke (1)

2014: Connecticut (7)

2013: Louisville (1)

2012: Kentucky (1)

2011: Connecticut (3)

2010: Duke (1)

2009: North Carolina (1)

2008: Kansas (1)

2007: Florida (1)

Best March Madness Betting Sites & Apps Conclusion

March Madness has always been a favorite among sports bettors, with paper brackets a popular right of spring all around the country for decades. The emergence of legal and licensed March Madness betting sites has only increased interest in wagering on the NCAA Tournament. These March Madness betting apps offer hundreds of markets on each game of the tournament, including live betting that is perfect for the non-stop action of the tourney's early rounds.

Even better yet: You can earn thousands of dollars in bonus bets, profit boosts and first-bet bonus offers by clicking on the BET NOW buttons in this guide.

Best March Madness Betting Sites & Apps FAQs

Where can I bet on March Madness?

You can bet on March Madness by signing up with a licensed online sportsbook in 26 states. The registration process at a legal March Madness betting site or mobile app only takes a couple of minutes, and you can then make an initial deposit and claim your welcome bonus.

How do you bet on the NCAA Tournament?

You can bet on the NCAA Tournament at licensed, regulated online sportsbooks in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, D.C., Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Can I Bet on the NCAA Basketball Tournament?

You can bet legally on who will win March Madness and on individual games in lots of states across the country, from Arizona to Wyoming. Some states do not allow you to wager on March Madness betting lines on teams based in that state.

When Does March Madness Start?

The NCAA Tournament gets underway with the First Four on March 18-19, 2025. The March Madness tournament runs until the National Championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio in April 2025.

When Does March Madness Begin?

March Madness began with Selection Sunday on March 16, 2025. The First Four games were held on March 18-19 at Dayton's UD Arena. The first round of the NCAA Tournament was March 20-21, followed by second-round games over the weekend, March 22-23. The Final Four is April 5 and the National Championship game is April 7.

When Is The March Madness Championship Game?

The March Madness Championship game will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on April 7, 2025. You will find a wealth of March Madness online betting markets on the action, including March Madness prop bets.

Where Can I Find The Best March Madness Betting Odds?

We have compiled a guide to the best sites offering betting lines for March Madness. You can compare the NCAA basketball championship odds and the betting odds for March Madness games at these sites and find the best prices.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.