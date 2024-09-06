Best MLB Betting Promos & Sites: Get $4,500+ in Bonuses for Baseball Odds & Props

The best MLB betting promos are available right now, and you can get over $4,500 in bonuses for baseball odds and props this week. These welcome offers will put some runners on base early when you step up to the plate. Bonus bets are given after simply placing a wager, or as forgiveness on a first-time losing wager.

You can use these bonus bets in a variety of ways at the top MLB betting sites like placing a World Series future in the MLB props market, or who will win an individual award in the MVP market.

With plenty of MLB odds available on the top sportsbooks, you can wager on a number of key Thursday matchups like Phillies-Marlins, Diamondbacks-Astros, Guardians-Dodgers, Blue Jays-Braves and more.

Best MLB Betting Promos, Sites & Offers

MLB Betting Site MLB Betting Promo Code MLB Welcome Bonus Offer BetMGM ROTOBONUS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 $1,000 First-Bet Offer Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet & Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Subscription of NFL+ Premium FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net OR Bet $5, Get $200

Promotions last verified on Friday, September 6.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to claim a $1,500 first-bet offer. If your first bet on MLB odds loses, you'll be reimbursed with bonus bets matching the amount of your first bet, up to $1,500.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: When you sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000, get your first bet back up to $1,000 for MLB picks and wagers.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to get up to $1,000 in bonus bets when you sign up for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account and bet on MLB futures and odds.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet and get up to $250 in bonus bets offer when you register a new account with the DraftKings promo code. Plus, get a free one month subscription to NFL+ Premium.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on MLB props or odds after registering with the FanDuel promo code, and you'll get $200 in bonus bets. Plus, get three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Unlock a First Bet Safety Net, up to $1,000 in bonus bets when you wager on MLB odds with the bet365 bonus code. If you are in Pennsylvania, claim a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer plus 50 bonus spins.

Wager 9/6 Baseball Odds & Props with Top MLB Betting Promos

Find your pitch on today's slate and knock it out of the park to get started with the best MLB betting apps, sportsbook promos and bonuses.

Whether you're looking for bonus bets right away, or a first-bet welcome offer to get a chance at forgiveness, you'll certainly find what you're looking for with these options. Get off to a great start with thousands of dollars in bonus bets from the best sports betting apps.

Steps to Sign Up with MLB Betting Sites & Apps

If you are a new customer who is at least 21 years old, and located in a state with legal sports betting, you can sign at any of the top sports betting sites by following these steps for the best MLB betting promo codes and bonuses:

Click on the sportsbook promo link that you are most interested in. Be sure to read the terms & conditions for each welcome offer to make sure that you are eligible.

Enter your basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address and phone number to get started with the registration process. You will also need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity.

Enter the promo code – if one is necessary.

Deposit funds into your new account with the minimum qualifying amount. Each sportsbook will have a different amount, so make sure you double-check the info needed. You will be able to deposit using payment methods like PayPal and credit cards.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.