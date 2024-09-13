Best MMA Betting Promos for UFC 306: Claim $4950 in Bonus Bets & Offers Today

Octagon action moves to the world famous Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday for UFC 306, and with two UFC championship belts up for grabs, it is the ideal time to take advantage of the thousands in bonus bets currently available to new customers signing up today with the best MMA betting promos.

These lucrative sportsbook promos are ideal for both new sports bettors making wagers for the first time, and sharp sports bettors looking to gain an extra edge on the UFC odds and props.

Read on to learn more about how you can pad your bankroll with thousands of bonus bets ahead of Saturday night's hostilities and get ready to start making more UFC picks using the nation's best sports betting apps.

Best MMA Betting Promos & Sites for UFC 306

📲 UFC Betting Site ✅ UFC Betting Promo Code 🔥 UFC Welcome Bonus Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 $1,000 First-Bet Offer BetMGM ROTOBONUS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet & Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Subscription of NFL+ Premium FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net OR Bet $5, Get $200

These lucrative UFC 306 betting promos are exclusively available to new customers, 21 and older, who are physically present in a US state where these MMA betting sites are licensed.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Get your First Bet back up to $1,000 when you sign up today.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Claim a $1,500 bonus if your first bet on BetMGM doesn't win.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Receive $100 in bonus bets on each of your first 10 days as a Fanatics Sportsbook customer for a total of $1,000 in bonuses.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: First Bet Safety Net welcome offer lets you claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your first bet on bet365 loses.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 In Bonus Bets, and for a limited time, you can also get a one-month subscription to NFL+ Premium.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 Get $200 in bonus bets, plus three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Unlock Thousands with UFC 306 Betting Promos

You can sign for these lucrative UFC betting offers by clicking on the links above. You will be redirected to a secure sign-up page, where you will be asked for basic personal information including your name, address, email address, and phone number, as well as documentation that confirms your identity.

As part of the sign-up process, you are encouraged to download and install the highly rated sportsbook betting apps now available at the Google Play Store and Apple App Store that make it easy to make UFC picks and manage your overall online sports betting experience.

Wager on UFC 306 Odds with MMA Betting Sites & Apps

Valentina Schevkenko will be looking to reclaim the UFC women's flyweight title from reigning champion Alexa Grasso in UFC 306 co-main event while Sean O'Malley puts his UFC bantamweight strap on the line against Merab Dvalishvili in the main event of the evening, and you can give yourself more chances to earn a knockout win on the UFC 306 odds and fight parlays with thousands in welcome bonuses by signing up today for these exclusive MMA betting promos.

Click on the links below to get started today, and start making your UFC picks at America's top credit card betting sites.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.